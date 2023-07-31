Close
LOCAL NEWS

Alleged Lynnwood stabber: ‘It felt good’ to attack man

Jul 31, 2023, 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:20 pm

Lynnwood police. (Lynnwood Police Department)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A woman who allegedly stabbed a man in Lynnwood apparently kept a journal in which she wrote, “I stabbed my first person in the back … it felt good.”

The stabbing victim, 35-year-old Michael Marks, died of his wounds on July 24, weeks after the incident.

Lynnwood police responded to the Woodland Greens apartment complex in the 19800 block of 50th Avenue W on June 6 after reports of violence. Officers found Marks on the ground in the parking lot. He had one stab wound in the middle of his back.

On the way to the hospital, Marks lost his pulse. First responders performed open cardiac massage, a medical procedure where a paramedic physically holds a patient’s heart in their hands and pumps it.

According to charging papers reported by the Everett Herald, Cali Anderson wrote: “So this morning I stabbed my first person in the back, literally stabbed, it felt good and of course, I was smart and left the scene right away, so I don’t know what happened after that.”

Anderson was charged with first-degree assault before the man died. She surrendered at a police station but claimed the stabbing was in self-defense.

Anderson was identified in court papers by her legal name, Christopher Brian Anderson. Her attorneys noted she was being held in protective custody in jail because she is transgender.

In court documents, the defense claimed Marks was known to be a “violent person” who had a reputation for stabbing people with screwdrivers. She knew him as “Ghost.”

According to court papers filed by her defense attorney, Marks tried to break into an RV that Anderson was staying in.

Anderson has a criminal history in King County, including convictions of second-degree robbery in 2013 and residential burglary in 2017. She pleaded guilty to both offenses and spent around four years behind bars.

Local News

