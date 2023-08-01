Fire breaks out in parking lot of KIRO Newsradio offices

A small brush fire broke out near the offices of KIRO Newsradio, Seattle Sports, and MyNorthwest Monday afternoon, causing a brief panic to move all vehicles within range of the flames.

Nate Connors’, a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio, vehicle was the only one that sustained any damages, as seen in the video attached. Connors claimed the damages are only minor, as neither the car’s tires or its exhaust system were damaged.

Never seen @KIRONate3 run quite so fast!! We had a little too much excitement at our studio today with a brush fire. Sorry about your car, Nate.@KIROTraffic pic.twitter.com/o8nB2vXHsR — KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM🎙 (@KIRONewsradio) August 1, 2023

Flames reached the top of a light post for a brief moment before Seattle Fire (SFD) showed up to extinguish the fire.