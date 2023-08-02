Seattle Seafair Festival 2023: When to watch Blue Angels, Hydros

Around these parts, the Seattle Seafair Festival is thought of as the peak of summer. The weather this year could not cooperate any better.

More on Seafair: Video: Watch US Army paratroopers skydive from 12,500 feet for Seafair 2022

Fleet Week: August 1 – 6

The week-long celebration starts with a parade of ships through Elliot Bay. You can meet sailors and guardsmen, enjoy free music, and take a ship tour. A U.S. Navy Destroyer, U.S. Coast Guard, and Royal Canadian Navy ships will be at Pier 46 South August 3-6. The event will be at Pier 62, 1951 Alaskan Way. Military personnel can ride free on King County Metro and Sound Transit from August 1-6.

Seafair Weekend Festival: August 4 – 6 at Genesee Park

Boeing Seafair Weekend: August 4 – 6

– Blue Angels practice flights: August 3 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

When you hear their roar, it is unmistakable. You will know when they fly over your head.

– Airshow flight: August 4 from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. over Lake Washington

– Blue Angels main performance: August 5 – 6 from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. over Lake Washington

– Hydro races: August 4 (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.), August 5 (9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.), August 6 (9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

Roll all this stuff into one event with many prongs. Seafair Weekend Festival is an iconic Pacific Northwest tradition. Set on Lake Washington’s 1.5 miles of shoreline, Seafair Festival Weekend is the largest boating event, air show, and festival. Fans enjoy the Boeing Seafair Air Show featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Miss HomeStreet racing at over 220 mph in the HomeStreet Bank Cup, and the unforgettable sights, sounds, and smells of Alaska Airlines Park.

More on Seafair: Ross: Peace and quiet as Seafair show noise ends

Seafair Log Boom: August 4 – 6

The largest floating party, with boaters tying up to anchored logs for views of hydroplanes and the Blue Angels. Many people think of this as the largest drunk fest of the summer. Boats of all sizes link together and the party lasts all weekend.

ShoreLake Battle of the Bands: August 3 – 5

The ShoreLake Battle of the Bands competition will take place August 3, 4, and 5, 2023 at Pfingst Animal Acres Park in Shoreline. The event will feature 10 bands, food trucks, and a 21+ beer garden hosted by Monka Brewing Company. The competition will showcase a diverse range of music styles and emerging musicians from Washington state. The event will have a family-friendly atmosphere. Semi-Final Pool #1 will be on Thursday, August 3, and the final will be on Saturday, August 5. Tickets are on sale through ShoreLake Arts.

Magnolia Summerfest: August 4 – 6

The festival will take place at the West Magnolia Playfield. The festival will run from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. each day. Admission is free. The festival will feature a Seafair parade, live music, craft booths, food booths, inflatable houses, and more. The festival focuses on volunteerism, fun family activities, and giving back to local needs.

WABA Korea Expo & Festival: August 5

The WABA Korea Expo & Festival will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Pier 62 in Seattle, Washington. The festival will run from 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. The Korean American Chamber of Commerce in Washington is presenting the event. The festival will feature Korean food, culture, beauty products, technology, and merchandise.

Umoja Fest: August 5 – 6

The festival will feature food, fashion, music, art, and more and run from 12 – 8 p.m. each day. The parade will start on Cherry Street and go down 23rd to Judkins. The festival will celebrate the African American community and African Diaspora culture. You can find event and registration information on Eventbrite.