Multiple brush fires erupt in Smokey Point area
Aug 1, 2023, 5:57 PM
(Photo courtesy of Marysville Fire)
Crews are battling multiple brush fires along northbound I-5 in the Smokey Point area, as Smokey Point Boulevard is shut down between 128th and north of 172nd.
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated there’s currently a five-mile backup.
*TRAFFIC ALERT*
FFs from multiple agencies are working to extinguish multiple brush fires along northbound I-5 between approximately milepost 203 and 206.
PLEASE AVOID Smokey Point Blvd east of this area so firefighters can more easily access the fires. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/r6qU5ifKTs
— Marysville Fire District (@Marysville_Fire) August 2, 2023
3RD UPDATE: NB I-5 NORTH OF 116TH ST NE IN #MARYSVILLE
The left lane is now open to traffic. HEAVY traffic backup is still around 5 miles.
AVOID the area and use ALTERNATE routes.
This fire is changing fast, so expect delays and possibly more lane closures. pic.twitter.com/Xcd8AqbSZf
— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) August 2, 2023
MyEverettNews reported the flames are starting to threaten buildings along the roadway.