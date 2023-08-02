Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Multiple brush fires erupt in Smokey Point area

Aug 1, 2023, 5:57 PM

smokey point brush fire...

Brush fire in Smokey Point area (Photo courtesy of Marysville Fire)

(Photo courtesy of Marysville Fire)

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture

BY KIRO NEWSRADIO NEWSDESK


Your best source for local news

Crews are battling multiple brush fires along northbound I-5 in the Smokey Point area, as Smokey Point Boulevard is shut down between 128th and north of 172nd.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated there’s currently a five-mile backup.

More on WA fires: Fire breaks out in parking lot of KIRO Newsradio offices

MyEverettNews reported the flames are starting to threaten buildings along the roadway.

Local News

trump indictment jan 6...

John Curley and Shari Elliker

Trump’s Jan. 6 indictment won’t scare his base, but it won’t win him any extra votes either

John Curley and Shari Elliker react in real-time to the breaking news of former President Donald Trump’s latest indictment. Federal prosecutors have alleged election interference leading up to the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Curley even stated his belief that Democrats actually want Trump to win the Republican nomination. “[Democrats] are […]

19 hours ago

blue angels...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle Seafair Festival 2023: When to watch Blue Angels, Hydros

Around these parts, the Seattle Seafair Festival is thought of as a peak of summer. The weather could not cooperate more.

19 hours ago

July dry month...

Ted Buehner

Dry July continues trend of below-average rainfall in WA

July was the fifth month so far this year that was drier than normal across much of western Washington, a trend likely to continue.

19 hours ago

eviction, rent cap late fees, rent control vote...

L.B. Gilbert

Seattle City Council votes down rent control proposal

The Seattle City Council voted down a controversial proposal Tuesday that would have put a cap on rent control.

19 hours ago

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, ...

Eric Tucker, Associated Press

Prosecutors say Trump knew his lies about the election were false

Donald Trump was charged Tuesday in a Justice Department investigation into his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

19 hours ago

Ballot drop box King County, elections even year...

Frank Sumrall

King County voter turnout plateaus ahead of August primary

King County is one day away from its 2023 primary election, but less than 17% of its registered voters have turned in ballots.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Multiple brush fires erupt in Smokey Point area