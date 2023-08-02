Multiple brush fires erupt in Smokey Point area

Crews are battling multiple brush fires along northbound I-5 in the Smokey Point area, as Smokey Point Boulevard is shut down between 128th and north of 172nd.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated there’s currently a five-mile backup.

*TRAFFIC ALERT*

FFs from multiple agencies are working to extinguish multiple brush fires along northbound I-5 between approximately milepost 203 and 206.

PLEASE AVOID Smokey Point Blvd east of this area so firefighters can more easily access the fires. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/r6qU5ifKTs — Marysville Fire District (@Marysville_Fire) August 2, 2023

3RD UPDATE: NB I-5 NORTH OF 116TH ST NE IN #MARYSVILLE The left lane is now open to traffic. HEAVY traffic backup is still around 5 miles. AVOID the area and use ALTERNATE routes. This fire is changing fast, so expect delays and possibly more lane closures. pic.twitter.com/Xcd8AqbSZf — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) August 2, 2023

MyEverettNews reported the flames are starting to threaten buildings along the roadway.