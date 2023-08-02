Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Log truck accident blocks two lanes of I-5 in Tacoma

Aug 2, 2023, 9:05 AM | Updated: 10:46 am

Log truck...

Log truck loses load on I-5 in Tacoma Wednesday. (WSDOT)

(WSDOT)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

UPDATED – 10:45 a.m.

A log truck has partially lost its load on northbound Interstate 5 near E Bay Street, where the right two lanes are blocked.

The incident is right near the Emerald Queen Casino.

Officials said that it could take a long-time to clear the accident. No injuries have been reported.

Expect delays traveling through the area until crews are able to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

Local News

seafair...

Ted Buehner

A look at those behind the curtain supporting Seafair

Seattle’s Summer Festival, Seafair, is underway and will reach the hydroplane finish line this weekend.

11 hours ago

light rail...

L.B. Gilbert

Link Light Rail tracks sinking near stadiums, disruptions expected

Sound Transit is suspending Link Light Rail service from SODO station to Capitol Hill station for two weeks because the ground that tracks are on is sinking. A section of light rail track is sinking at Royal Brougham Way, leading to a big disruption starting next weekend, August 12. Link Light rail re-opens after stabbing […]

11 hours ago

July dry month...

Ted Buehner

Dry July continues trend of below-average rainfall in WA

July was the fifth month so far this year that was drier than normal across much of western Washington, a trend likely to continue.

11 hours ago

blue angels...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle Seafair Festival 2023: When to watch Blue Angels, Hydros

Around these parts, the Seattle Seafair Festival is thought of as a peak of summer. The weather could not cooperate more.

11 hours ago

(Photo from WSDOT)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

100+ firefighters put out miles-long brush fires, shut down I-5 in Marysville

 Over 100 firefighters worked together to put out miles of brush fires along I-5 through Marysville Tuesday evening.

11 hours ago

FILE - A Starbucks sign is displayed above a store in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan, Tu...

Associated Press

Starbucks reports record revenue as China booms, but sales still fall short

Starbucks reported record revenue in its fiscal third quarter as its China business roared back to life. Still, the company’s results were mixed for the 13 weeks ending July 2. While its earnings surpassed Wall Street’s forecast, its revenue and same-store sales were lower than expected as North American store traffic slowed. Starbucks shares were […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Log truck accident blocks two lanes of I-5 in Tacoma