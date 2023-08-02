Log truck accident blocks two lanes of I-5 in Tacoma

UPDATED – 10:45 a.m.

A log truck has partially lost its load on northbound Interstate 5 near E Bay Street, where the right two lanes are blocked.

The last piece of equipment has arrived and crews are starting to move the logs off the road. The right two lanes of NB I-5 remain closed during the cleanup. Expect delays to continue until we can get the scene cleared. pic.twitter.com/t6GZHYpsCB — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) August 2, 2023

The incident is right near the Emerald Queen Casino.

Heads up! 👇 Anyone heading NB on I-5 near E Bay St in #Tacoma the right two lanes are blocked. Follow our friends at @wsdot_tacoma for updates! https://t.co/6ikUDd2x5N — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) August 2, 2023

Officials said that it could take a long-time to clear the accident. No injuries have been reported.

Expect delays traveling through the area until crews are able to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.