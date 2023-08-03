Rantz: Dramatic video show Seattle cops responding to mass shooting

Dramatic bodycam footage shows Seattle officers responding to last week’s mass shooting.

Without hesitation, officers swiftly responded to a Rainier Beach Safeway where five people were shot during a community outreach event. The officers rendered life-saving care until the Seattle Fire Department was able to arrive. We do not yet know what led to the shooting and no suspects have been made public yet.

The Seattle Police Department is down nearly 600 cops thanks to the 2020 defund movement.

They’ve been demonized and unjustly criticized by Black Lives Matter activists and city councilmembers like Andrew Lewis, Dan Strauss and Tammy Morales. They’ve been hamstrung by Democrat policies restricting their work and are set up to fail. They are forced to deal with a mayor who talks a big game about recruitment and retention, but does almost nothing. They’re told that white men and military members shouldn’t be cops. It’s a sometimes thankless job in this city and, too often, media outlets and politicians amplify the most fringe voices to smear police officers.

Their swift response helped save lives. This video exemplifies both the professionalism and heroism that should define the department.

Rantz: Mayor’s office demanded fewer white men, military in Seattle police recruitment

