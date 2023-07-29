Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

‘This is tragic’: Mayor Harrell speaks after 5 people shot in parking lot of South Seattle Safeway

Jul 29, 2023, 11:21 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Seattle police are responding to the scene of a mass shooting in South Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 9 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with multiple victims at a Safeway in the 9200 block of Rainier Avenue South.

According to Seattle Police Adrian Diaz, the shoot began in the parking lot at the King Donuts.

KIRO 7 was told by Seattle Police that five people were shot.

Of the five victims, two are in critical condition, three are stable. Four victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center and one victim was treated at the scene and released. Of the four victims, three are male and one is female. All in their 20s.

“Dozens and dozens were fired,” according to Chief Diaz. Police do not know if anyone was targeted, but are still investigating.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department.

Video from the scene shows at least 50 evidence tags on the ground over bullet casings.

Officers have warned people to stay out of the area as they investigate the scene.

This is breaking news.

Local News

Lard Butt...

Bill Kaczaraba

Lard Butt 1K returns to Seattle, dedicated to below-average athletes

Seattle’s annual Lard Butt 1K is set for Saturday, August 5, at Magnuson Park. Lard Butt is "dedicated to below-average athletes and weekend warriors."

2 days ago

survivng summer...

Micki Gamez

Gamez: Drive safe and survive the summer on Washington highways

The Washington Traffic Safety Commission and law enforcement agencies want you to #ArriveAlive this summer.

2 days ago

Aaron Marshall...

Bill Kaczaraba

Council candidate Aaron Marshall offers new thoughts on public safety

"We have become so desensitized, where violence, crime, homelessness, addiction, mental illness gets talked about every single day," Marshall said.

2 days ago

kent homicide...

Frank Sumrall

Homicides in Kent close to double compared to year with 5 months to go

"I can speak absolutely with all confidence that a major driver for violent crime in our city is drugs," Padilla said. "Drug usage, drug trafficking."

2 days ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Torchlight Parade returns Saturday with festival, earlier start

Seafair festivities are back with the 74th Torchlight Parade returning to Seattle on Saturday.

2 days ago

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)...

Frank Sumrall

Renton Police: Missing 15-year-old from Tukwila found safe

She was last spotted last Friday at the Jackson gas station off of Interurban Avenue near I-5 in Tukwila.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

‘This is tragic’: Mayor Harrell speaks after 5 people shot in parking lot of South Seattle Safeway