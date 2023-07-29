‘This is tragic’: Mayor Harrell speaks after 5 people shot in parking lot of South Seattle Safeway

Seattle police are responding to the scene of a mass shooting in South Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 9 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with multiple victims at a Safeway in the 9200 block of Rainier Avenue South.

According to Seattle Police Adrian Diaz, the shoot began in the parking lot at the King Donuts.

KIRO 7 was told by Seattle Police that five people were shot.

Of the five victims, two are in critical condition, three are stable. Four victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center and one victim was treated at the scene and released. Of the four victims, three are male and one is female. All in their 20s.

“Dozens and dozens were fired,” according to Chief Diaz. Police do not know if anyone was targeted, but are still investigating.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department.

An officer on scene tells me at least five people have been shot and all five have been taken to the hospital. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/Q49OOJwVHc — Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) July 29, 2023

Video from the scene shows at least 50 evidence tags on the ground over bullet casings.

Officers have warned people to stay out of the area as they investigate the scene.

Police are investigating a shooting in the 9200 block of Rainier Avenue S. Please stay out of the area. More information to follow. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 29, 2023

This is breaking news.