Funds, city partnership with Cinerama passes key committee

Aug 3, 2023, 1:20 PM

Seattle's Cinerama will be reopening soon with some new features. Check out the changes. (Cinerama Photo)

BY BILL KACZARABA


Legislation for the City of Seattle to partner with the Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) and support the purchase and operation of the historic Cinerama theater passed a key committee vote Wednesday.

The legislation would allow the City of Seattle to provide SIFF a nearly $1 million grant to help get the iconic theater.

More from Cinerama: May get $2M in public money, will likely reopen with new name

“I am grateful to my colleagues for their support in advancing this critical investment to re-open the Cinerama and activate our Downtown,” said Councilmember Andrew Lewis. “The public benefits unlocked by this proposal will further strengthen our reputation as a center of film culture.”

The Council’s Finance and Housing Committee approved including the funding in the city’s midyear supplemental budget. It will now go to a full Council vote on August 8.

There is a public benefits package element to the grant that may include job creation, and workforce development to support the City’s film industry.

The legislation will use money from tax revenues that came in higher than projected. The King County Council is considering matching the grant from the City.

More on Seattle’s film scene: Seattle takes big step in hopes of luring more film, TV productions to city

SIFF announced that it had acquired the Seattle Cinerama Theater from the estate of Paul G. Allen in May at the opening night screening of its 49th Annual Seattle International Film Festival. The historic theater, which opened in 1963, closed to the public in 2020. SIFF plans to reopen it later this year. The theater will have to be renamed due to trademark licensing.

