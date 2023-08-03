Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Gee on Lizzo facing sexual harassment lawsuit: ‘I didn’t want to believe it’

Aug 3, 2023, 1:36 PM | Updated: 2:00 pm

MyNorthwest Video's Profile Picture

BY MYNORTHWEST VIDEO


MyNorthwest.com

A civil lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court claimed Lizzo pressured the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed one of them for her weight gain before firing her.

KIRO Newsradio host Gee Scott stated his initial reaction was how quick people trust and believe celebrities in power after news broke that pop star Lizzo’s backup dancers are suing her for sexual harassment and weight shaming.

More from Gee Scott: ‘We need more police’ in Seattle’s Rainier Valley

“I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days,” Lizzo said in a statement posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.”

Lizzo, who routinely champions body positivity, is also accused of calling out Arianna Davis, one of her backup dancers who came forward with claims against Lizzo, for her weight gain after accusing the dancer of not being committed to her role. Davis was fired in May for recording a meeting during which Lizzo had given out notes to dancers about their performances, according to the complaint.

“As soon as I heard the Lizzo story, I said, ‘Oh, I don’t believe this’, and then I said, ‘Wait, why did I say, I don’t believe this,'” Gee said. “Because Lizzo has had this brand and has been fighting against people that are fat shaming, and she has this image of being ridiculed for her weight. I like Lizzo. I like her music. I have all these positive associations with her. But once I started looking into it, I believe those employees.”

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

Mike Pence Trump's indictment...

Dave Ross

Ross: Mike Pence appears almost heroic in Trump’s indictment

If anyone comes off well in the Trump indictment, it’s Mike Pence. Democrats considered him weak, unable to stand up to Trump.

14 hours ago

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification ...

Dave Ross

Ross: Trump’s Jan. 6 indictment gives Americans the ultimate choice

The indictment is here. It’s 45 pages, and it’ll save you having to buy all the books about the end of Donald Trump’s presidency.

2 days ago

street racing cameras...

Nick Creasia, Guest Commentator

Opinion: Put cameras everywhere if it means an end to street racing

I’ve been finding myself hearing about illegal street racing in the news across the greater Seattle region more and more often.

3 days ago

Rainier Valley shooting...

Gee Scott

Gee Scott: ‘We need more police’ in Seattle’s Rainier Valley

Would you have your son or daughter show up to work the next day after five people were shot at the grocery store they worked at?

4 days ago

Barbie movie...

Dave Ross

Ross: Barbie movie is a story of acceptance for all ages, genders

Ross: I saw the Barbie movie over the weekend, and before I go any further, I want to make a few things clear upfront.

4 days ago

crosswalk LA...

Dave Ross

Ross: Guerilla crosswalkers fight traffic deaths in the streets of LA

This is a shadowy group of safety crusaders who noticed that it took a very long time for the city of LA to paint crosswalks at dangerous intersections

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Gee on Lizzo facing sexual harassment lawsuit: ‘I didn’t want to believe it’