8 mobile homes on fire in Lakewood as firefighters work multiple brush fires

At least eight mobile homes caught fire as crews with West Pierce Fire & Rescue worked a large brush fire in Lakewood Friday afternoon.

At about 2:43 p.m., Lakewood police warned people to avoid the area on 146th Street Roadway, from Spring to Woodbrook.

According to @WestPierceFFs, a second-alarm brush fire caught seven mobile homes on fire at the Jamestown Estates in the 7000 block of 146th Street Southwest.

