Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

8 mobile homes on fire in Lakewood as firefighters work multiple brush fires

Aug 4, 2023, 3:44 PM | Updated: 5:11 pm

Lakewood mobile home fire...

Lakewood mobile home fire. (Citizen.com via KIRO 7)

(Citizen.com via KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

At least eight mobile homes caught fire as crews with West Pierce Fire & Rescue worked a large brush fire in Lakewood Friday afternoon.

At about 2:43 p.m., Lakewood police warned people to avoid the area on 146th Street Roadway, from Spring to Woodbrook.

According to @WestPierceFFs, a second-alarm brush fire caught seven mobile homes on fire at the Jamestown Estates in the 7000 block of 146th Street Southwest.

Local News

sound transit trees...

Micki Gamez

Community fights Sound Transit’s plan to remove hundreds of trees

More than 400 trees in Lake Forest Park are on the chopping block if Sound Transit's design of a new bus route moves forward.

17 hours ago

taylor swift food bank donation...

Frank Sumrall

Taylor Swift makes significant donation to food bank during Seattle Eras Tour

Taylor Swift made a significant donation to a local food bank during her two-night stand at Lumen Field for her Eras Tour.

17 hours ago

Seafair weekend weather...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle weather a mixed bag over Seafair weekend

Seattle-area weather may not be perfect for Seafair weekend, but it (hopefully) shouldn't hamper your plans to watch the Blue Angels.

17 hours ago

Funko earnings hit...

Bill Kaczaraba

New funk at Funko: Q2 earnings take a big hit

Funko-A shares have lost about 32.7% since the beginning of the year. Shares dropped 7% in after-market trading.

17 hours ago

tacoma fire...

L.B. Gilbert

Fire destroys 3 buildings, 2 firefighters hurt in Tacoma Stadium District

Fire crews in Tacoma are working to find out what sparked a vacant building in the Stadium District to catch fire.

17 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Jesse Jones, KIRO 7 News

Homeowners face $32,000 lawsuit from Pierce County over homeless camps on their properties

Pierce County is suing Golden Oak homeowners for $32,000 as they struggle to clean up homeless encampments on the shaded parts of their property.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

8 mobile homes on fire in Lakewood as firefighters work multiple brush fires