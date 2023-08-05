Sourdough Fire in Whatcom County expands to 2,933 acres, 0% contained

A fire in Whatcom County has expanded significantly, growing from 30 acres to 2,933 acres, in just two days. It is currently 0% contained, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.

According to Washington Weather Chasers, a large pyrocumulus cloud has grown over the site, which is near Diablo Lake in the Cascades.

Due to the fire, as of Friday, the Diablo Dam Access Road and the road into the town of Diablo were closed.

Additionally, the North Cascades Environmental Learning Center, Diablo Lake from the log boom north of State Route 20, Ross Lake for boating, Gorge Lake, and Colonial Creek North and South are closed.

Hikers are also not able to access Sourdough Mountain, Diablo Lake, Big Beaver, and Little Beaver.

🔥HAPPENING TONIGHT: Due to significantly increased wildfire activity SR 20 North Cascades Hwy will close at 10 p.m. Aug. 4 until further notice btwn MP 120 in Newhalem to MP 156 near Rainy Day Pass. Travelers can use I-90 and US 2.

For more info: https://t.co/VrF5OKmH3V pic.twitter.com/q5pm6aFa5W — WSDOT North (@wsdot_north) August 5, 2023

More information with the latest updates can be found here.