LOCAL NEWS

Zulily puts Seattle headquarters on rental market

Aug 5, 2023, 5:15 PM

Zulily Seattle...

Zulily is putting its Seattle headquarters on the rental market. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture

BY KIRO NEWSRADIO NEWSDESK


There are signs the e-commerce platform Zulily is moving out of its Seattle-based corporate headquarters.

The Seattle Times reports the company has put up its Belltown offices on the rental market.

Zulily made an effort to streamline retail services last month, and to quit offering consumable goods. But over the 2022 fiscal year revenue for Zulily fell 38%, and another 17% in the first quarter of 2023.

The online retailer employs about 600 people in Seattle.

