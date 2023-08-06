Zulily puts Seattle headquarters on rental market
Aug 5, 2023, 5:15 PM
(Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
There are signs the e-commerce platform Zulily is moving out of its Seattle-based corporate headquarters.
The Seattle Times reports the company has put up its Belltown offices on the rental market.
Zulily made an effort to streamline retail services last month, and to quit offering consumable goods. But over the 2022 fiscal year revenue for Zulily fell 38%, and another 17% in the first quarter of 2023.
The online retailer employs about 600 people in Seattle.