Ross: You cannot cancel the Apple Cup, I have a song about it

The first question that came up when the University of Washington decided to jump to the Big Ten 10, or the Immense Twenty, or whatever it is now was: “What about the Apple Cup?”

Like not holding it was even an option! You cannot cancel the Apple Cup.



It obviously should continue, and there’s no better reason than for a moment like the 1992 Apple Cup, which you old-timers might remember as the Snow Bowl.

By halftime, the Cougs were behind 7-6. But then Drew Bledsoe and running back Shaumbe Wright-Fair opened up.

The wind was blowing at about 20 miles an hour, the snow was horizontal. And what happened next, the 29 points that WAZZU scored in the third quarter, was so epic, I immortalized it in a song 30 years ago. You can listen to that song above.

