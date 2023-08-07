Close
CRIME BLOTTER

3 teens, 1 adult arrested for drive-by shooting in Tacoma

Aug 7, 2023, 8:04 AM | Updated: 10:36 am

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

An adult man and three teens were arrested after a drive-by shooting that ended in a police pursuit Monday morning.

A Tacoma Police Department (TPD) officer was on patrol when there were reports of a shooting on 96th and Hosmer in Tacoma at around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The car had four people inside. They reportedly fired multiple shots, presumably at the officer, according to a Tacoma Police spokesperson.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene but was pursued by Tacoma police, which ended up about a half-mile away in unincorporated Pierce County, near SR-512 and Steele Street South.

The car stopped and caught on fire for an unknown reason, which Tacoma firefighters extinguished.

All four people in the car ran out, leading to a short foot chase, after which suspects were arrested.

All four were taken into custody on several charges, including drive-by shooting and “firearm-related charges,” according to the Tacoma Police Department.

No officers were injured in the shooting or pursuit.

The adult male, who was driving the car, also faces charges of eluding law enforcement.

1 dead, 1 injured after stabbing at Beacon Hill home

Several Seattle police officers are responding to the scene of a deadly stabbing Monday morning in the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Seattle.

At about 5:43 a.m., officers responded to the report of a fatal stabbing in the 5300 block of 31st Avenue South in Beacon Hill.

More on Seattle Crime: Kia drove into Seattle Nordstrom, shot window during attempted robbery

Police say they got a call from a 50-year-old woman with serious injuries at the home.

“When officers entered the house, they found a 54-year-old man with a knife in hand,” Shawn Weismiller with Seattle Police said. “They were able to take that suspect into custody, got him out of the house. And then once officers searched the house, they found a 21-year-old female deceased.”

The 50-year-old woman is being treated at a nearby hospital for her injuries.

The suspect is in custody at King County Jail, but police haven’t said what happened leading up to the attack.

Officers asked that people avoid the area as they investigated the scene.

