Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Seattle weather a mixed bag for the week ahead

Aug 7, 2023, 11:41 AM | Updated: 11:47 am

seattle weather...

Saturday night along the Washington Coast at Pacific Beach. (National Weather Service)

(National Weather Service)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

It was a rare cloudy summer weekend in Seattle, but that didn’t damper the spirits at the Seafair Festival events.

The hydroplanes and Blue Angels went off without a hitch. Only the paratroopers were canceled due to the cloud level.

“The weather pattern changed as monsoonal moisture from the desert southwest moved up here,” Ted Buehner, KIRO Newsradio meteorologist, said. He said that’s why it felt a little humid over the weekend.

There will be some rain today in the metro-Seattle area, but still won’t be any measurable amounts, Buehner said. “The rain today will not be enough to douse the fires,” he added.

The National Weather Service in Seattle said Tuesday will have cloudy skies early, changing to become partly cloudy later in the day. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy, with a few showers later in the day. The high will be near 75 degrees. The chance of rain will be 30%.

“More rain is expected on Wednesday, but still not likely to be enough,” Buehner said.

Dave Ross commentary: You cannot cancel the Apple Cup, I have a song about it

Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid-70s.

“There will be a warmup coming this weekend with temperatures rising above seasonal average in the high 80s, and some areas may crack 90,” Buehner said. “We’ll have sunny skies.”

Contributing: KIRO 7

Local News

FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, Jan. ...

Associated Press

$1.55 billion Mega Millions prize balloons as 31 drawings pass without a winner

There is no mystery why the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing.

12 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Jake Chapman, KIRO 7 News

Hundreds gather at Green Lake to honor victims of atomic bombings 78 years later

Hundreds made their way to Green Lake Park to honor the lives lost in the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki 78 years ago.

12 hours ago

FILE - Dungeness crab wait for packing and shipping at Hallmark Fisheries in Charleston, Ore., on F...

Associated Press

Oregon extends crab fishing restrictions to protect whales

Oregon has extended rules restricting the state's lucrative Dungeness crab fishery in order to protect humpback whales from becoming entangled in ropes attached to crab traps, the state's fish and wildlife department has announced.

12 hours ago

sourdough fire...

L.B. Gilbert

Sourdough Fire in Whatcom County burns 1,397 acres, shuts down SR 20

The Sourdough Fire has expanded significantly, growing from 534 acres to 2,933 acres Friday, before subsiding to 1,397 acres Sunday night.

12 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Environmental and anti-violence groups protest Seafair’s star attraction

Local environmental and anti-violence groups came together with signs and chants. They told us they’re not anti-Seafair, they’re anti-Blue Angels.

12 hours ago

FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output fr...

Associated Press

Artificial intelligence is gaining state lawmakers’ attention, and they have a lot of questions

As state lawmakers rush to get a handle on fast-evolving artificial intelligence technology, they're often focusing first on their own state governments before imposing restrictions on the private sector.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Seattle weather a mixed bag for the week ahead