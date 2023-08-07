Seattle weather a mixed bag for the week ahead

It was a rare cloudy summer weekend in Seattle, but that didn’t damper the spirits at the Seafair Festival events.

The hydroplanes and Blue Angels went off without a hitch. Only the paratroopers were canceled due to the cloud level.

“The weather pattern changed as monsoonal moisture from the desert southwest moved up here,” Ted Buehner, KIRO Newsradio meteorologist, said. He said that’s why it felt a little humid over the weekend.

There will be some rain today in the metro-Seattle area, but still won’t be any measurable amounts, Buehner said. “The rain today will not be enough to douse the fires,” he added.

High clouds this weekend made for some colorful sunsets. These pictures taken Saturday night along the Washington Coast at Pacific Beach. Could see another colorful sunset Monday night with a few high clouds and a little smoke aloft over the area. #wawx pic.twitter.com/k3dz3IDHcU — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 7, 2023

The National Weather Service in Seattle said Tuesday will have cloudy skies early, changing to become partly cloudy later in the day. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy, with a few showers later in the day. The high will be near 75 degrees. The chance of rain will be 30%.

“More rain is expected on Wednesday, but still not likely to be enough,” Buehner said.

Dave Ross commentary: You cannot cancel the Apple Cup, I have a song about it

Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid-70s.

“There will be a warmup coming this weekend with temperatures rising above seasonal average in the high 80s, and some areas may crack 90,” Buehner said. “We’ll have sunny skies.”

Contributing: KIRO 7