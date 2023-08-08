Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

‘This by far has been the worst thing we’ve seen’: 8 cars destroyed at Lake City small business

Aug 8, 2023, 6:41 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN DONOVAN, KIRO 7 NEWS


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Eight used cars were destroyed by fire Monday morning in a secured Lake City lot. The Northeast 137th Street property is owned by local business SNS Auto.

Eyewitnesses said they were startled by the sound of strange popping noises around 5 a.m. Lashawna Groves lives across the street. She was concerned the fire would turn into an explosion once it reached a gas tank.

“We were worried some of the cars on the street were going to catch on fire if the department didn’t get there soon,” said Groves. “It’s scary this, it’s right next to my house.”

She estimates it took between 15 and 30 minutes for Seattle Fire to arrive.

Officials with the Seattle Fire Department report there were no injuries or damage to nearby property. They are investigating the cause of the fire.

Halfway around the world, the owner of SNS Auto was enjoying a family vacation in Lebanon when they learned of the destruction. The owner’s daughter Sabrina Ghazal shared her frustration via Zoom with us.

“It’s shocking,” said Ghazal. “It’s a small business. We’re not Ford or Chevrolet. Literally, my dad is here supporting us.”

According to Ghazal and her father, the lot has been targeted by criminals before. The family said they’ve reported this to Seattle Police.

“They take the whole car, catalytic converters. They’ll take gas from the car tanks,” said Ghazal. “This by far has been the worst thing we’ve seen.”

Based on what she’s seen so far, Ghazal estimates there could be $150,000 worth of damage.

“There’s only so much insurance might be able to do,” said Ghazal. “So, that’s a big loss.”

Local News

A Redmond police vehicle...

Steve Coogan

Redmond police chief responds to ex-officer not being charged in 2020 shooting

A former Redmond police officer who shot and killed an unarmed woman in 2020 won't face criminal charges and the department's chief of police has responded.

1 day ago

KIRO Newsradio Hosts...

MyNorthwest Staff

KIRO Newsradio announces 2 new shows to its weekday lineup

After an extended search, KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM, has officially announced the addition of two new shows to its weekday lineup.

1 day ago

kent investigate two shot...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Two children die on the same day of acute drug intoxication in Kent

Two children have died from acute drug intoxication in Kent, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

1 day ago

Snoqualmie Pass crash...

Bill Kaczaraba

All westbound lanes open on I-90 near Easton after a multi-car crash

A multi-vehicle collision has all westbound lanes blocked on I-90 at milepost 65, near Easton.

1 day ago

FILE —Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at Ro...

Associated Press

Judge tosses Trump’s defamation suit against writer who won sexual abuse lawsuit against him

A federal judge tossed out former President Donald Trump's countersuit against the writer who won a sex abuse lawsuit against him, ruling Monday that Trump can’t claim she defamed him by continuing to say she was not only sexually abused but raped.

1 day ago

seattle weather...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle weather a mixed bag for the week ahead

There will be some rain Monday in the metro-Seattle area, but still won't be any measurable amounts, meteorologist Ted Buehner said.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

‘This by far has been the worst thing we’ve seen’: 8 cars destroyed at Lake City small business