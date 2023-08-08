Close
Damaged bridge over SR 518 closes near Sea-Tac airport for repairs

Aug 8, 2023, 1:00 PM

(Photo from WSDOT)...

(Photo from WSDOT)

(Photo from WSDOT)

Nate Connors's Profile Picture

BY NATE CONNORS


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

In 2020, a truck traveling eastbound on State Route 518 struck the 24th Avenue South overpass damaging one of the girders. The truck was taller than the height limit of the overpass.

Now beginning Wednesday, Aug. 9, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will begin the work to repair that damage on the 24th Avenue South bridge near Sea-Tac International Airport.

SR 520 Bridge tolls are going up once again

WSDOT said that this is an extensive project that requires a three-month closure on the bridge, expecting it to remain closed into October. A shoulder of the bridge will remain open for people walking, bicycling, or using other mobility devices to cross over SR 518.

A detour will be in place directing drivers northbound and southbound to South 152nd Street, Tukwila International Boulevard, and South 154th Street.

Eastbound SR 518 will need to close for two consecutive weekends for demolition and placing the new girder in place. Those weekend closures are scheduled for Aug. 18-21 and Aug. 25-28.

A detour will be in place during those weekends.

This project was originally set to begin in early July but was delayed due to utility work.

