Driver allegedly ran red light, hit construction worker, rolled car in Lacey

Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a suspect who allegedly ran a red light and hit a construction flagger in Lacey Tuesday morning.

Police were attempting to complete a traffic stop after the driver ran a red light in the Lacey area. The vehicle’s registered owner is on active probation with the Department of Corrections.

Instead of pulling over, the driver fled, and the deputy did not pursue them because of state of Washington’s pursuit laws stating reckless driving and running red lights are not pursuable offenses.

Later, it was reported the car hit a construction flagger near Carpenter Road. The driver then was in a collision with another vehicle near Mullen Road, which caused the driver to roll his car.

The construction worker and another victim were not seriously injured, and the driver was taken into custody.