Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Driver allegedly ran red light, hit construction worker, rolled car in Lacey

Aug 9, 2023, 10:45 AM

lacey red light hit...

(Photo from Thurston County Sheriff)

(Photo from Thurston County Sheriff)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a suspect who allegedly ran a red light and hit a construction flagger in Lacey Tuesday morning.

Police were attempting to complete a traffic stop after the driver ran a red light in the Lacey area. The vehicle’s registered owner is on active probation with the Department of Corrections.

More crime news: Dashcam video from July shooting on southbound I-5 released

Instead of pulling over, the driver fled, and the deputy did not pursue them because of state of Washington’s pursuit laws stating reckless driving and running red lights are not pursuable offenses.

Later, it was reported the car hit a construction flagger near Carpenter Road. The driver then was in a collision with another vehicle near Mullen Road, which caused the driver to roll his car.

The construction worker and another victim were not seriously injured, and the driver was taken into custody.

Crime Blotter

gunshot wounds...

Sam Campbell

Dashcam video from July shooting on southbound I-5 released

A man was found dead in SODO early Tuesday morning, and police say that it appears he was killed in a shooting near T-Mobile stadium.

1 day ago

stabbing beacon hill...

L.B. Gilbert

3 teens, 1 adult arrested for drive-by shooting in Tacoma

Several Seattle police officers are responding to the scene of a deadly stabbing Monday morning in the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Seattle.

2 days ago

kia nordstrom shots...

L.B. Gilbert

Kia drove into Seattle Nordstrom, shot window during attempted robbery

Just one day after the Seattle City Council held a meeting discussing retail theft, would-be thieves targeted the downtown Nordstrom store.

14 days ago

seattle human trafficking...

Frank Sumrall

Two teens arrested for human trafficking in Seattle

Officers received a 911 call from a father who stated his 18-year-old daughter was being held against her will in the Mt. Baker neighborhood.

15 days ago

hostage queen anne...

L.B. Gilbert

Man arrested after allegedly holding 2 women hostage in Queen Anne

Police arrested a man Tuesday night after allegedly holding two women hostage in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood.

20 days ago

whatcom deputy arrested...

L.B. Gilbert

Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for alleged rape, assault

A recently hired Whatcom County deputy is now behind bars after being charged with rape and assault.

26 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Driver allegedly ran red light, hit construction worker, rolled car in Lacey