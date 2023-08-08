Man found dead with gunshot wounds near T-Mobile Park

A man was found dead in SODO early Tuesday morning, and police say that it appears he was killed in a shooting near T-Mobile stadium.

Police have 1st Avenue S blocked off at S Walker Street as they investigate a shooting.

Police say someone passing by called 911 after seeing the man down on the ground. When officers got here around 3:30 a.m., they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

Seattle Police have not released any more information on what happened before the shooting or who the victim is.

Police aren’t releasing a description of the suspect or suspects at this time.

This is the second homicide within the same three blocks in SODO in just 12 hours, and Seattle police say it’s the city’s 44th homicide of the year.

Just after 3 p.m. Monday, there were multiple reports of a shooting near the intersection of 1st Avenue South and South Massachusetts Street. Officers arrived and located a 48-year-old man and a 29-year-old man both with gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined that the 48-year-old man was on his motorcycle when two other men, also on motorcycles, attempted to rob him.

During the robbery, the victim drew his firearm. The 29-year-old suspect also produced a firearm. Both the victim and the suspect fired their weapons.

