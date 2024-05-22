Nationwide fake jewelry scam affects local residents

Police around the country are warning about scammers selling counterfeit jewelry in parking lots, a crime spree that is occurring locally.

A KIRO Newsradio listener named Dan said he’s been approached multiple times in Tumwater by scammers selling the jewelry in question.

Dan stated it’s fairly obvious it is fake jewelry, but worries others may be taken in by the scam.

“Two times at a rest area,” Dan told KIRO Newsradio. “They don’t want to get out of their car. They want you to come to them.”

Police warn it’s never a good idea to buy something from a random person in a parking lot.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received several reports in March related to people selling fake jewelry and watches on the highways. Reports indicated that the suspects involved in this scam drove higher-end rental cars and flagged drivers on the side of the freeways or ramps.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

