Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Nationwide fake jewelry scam affects local residents

May 22, 2024, 10:55 AM

jewelry scam...

An earlier fake jewelry scam operating out of someone's car also in Tumwater (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Charlie Harger's Profile Picture

BY CHARLIE HARGER


News Director, MyNorthwest.com and KIRO Newsradio

Police around the country are warning about scammers selling counterfeit jewelry in parking lots, a crime spree that is occurring locally.

A KIRO Newsradio listener named Dan said he’s been approached multiple times in Tumwater by scammers selling the jewelry in question.

More local scams: Watch for scam phone calls pretending to be law enforcement

Dan stated it’s fairly obvious it is fake jewelry, but worries others may be taken in by the scam.

“Two times at a rest area,” Dan told KIRO Newsradio. “They don’t want to get out of their car. They want you to come to them.”

Police warn it’s never a good idea to buy something from a random person in a parking lot.

More jewelry scams: Bellevue Police warn of jewelry-for-cash scam targeting good Samaritans

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received several reports in March related to people selling fake jewelry and watches on the highways. Reports indicated that the suspects involved in this scam drove higher-end rental cars and flagged drivers on the side of the freeways or ramps.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

Crime Blotter

yelm standoff...

Frank Sumrall

Two people dead in Yelm standoff involving SWAT, bomb squad

A long police standoff in Yelm ended with two people dead Tuesday night, with law enforcement a death investigation nearby could be related.

6 hours ago

king county scam...

Sam Campbell

King County Sheriff: Watch for scam phone calls pretending to be law enforcement

Have you gotten a call from someone claiming they're a cop with an arrest warrant for you? Then you may have been targeted in a local scam.

7 hours ago

Image: A sign for Frank Love Elementary School in Bothell can be seen in a fence at the school....

James Lynch and Sam Campbell

Alleged stalker tried to kidnap teen in front of her parents in Bothell, documents state

Court documents say a girl, 17, was standing with her parents outside an elementary school, when Fernando Rojas allegedly grabbed the teen.

11 hours ago

Image: An Auburn Police Department vehicle can be seen on a road....

Charlie Harger

Video shows gunfire erupting near a kids baseball game in Auburn

Shots fired near a youth baseball game in Auburn Sunday evening caused panic among players and families and it was captured on video.

2 days ago

Photo: Seattle police are investigating two drive-by-shootings that happened near Alki Beach Wednes...

Julia Dallas

Seattle police investigating 2 drive-by shootings near Alki

Seattle police are investigating two drive-by-shootings that happened near Alki Beach Wednesday around 12:30 a.m.

3 days ago

Photo: A Renton Police Department vehicle...

Julia Dallas

Renton detectives looking for group who killed man, attacked another

Renton detectives are looking for the people who shot and killed a 19-year-old and attacked another man on Saturday.

3 days ago

Nationwide fake jewelry scam affects local residents