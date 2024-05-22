Close
CRIME BLOTTER

King County Sheriff: Watch for scam phone calls pretending to be law enforcement

May 22, 2024, 7:23 AM

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY SAM CAMPBELL


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Have you gotten a call from someone claiming they’re a cop with an arrest warrant for you? Then you may have been targeted in a scam spreading across the region.

Deputies are being impersonated by scammers hoping to cash out on your faith in the law, according to King County Sheriff’s Office. The scammers are allegedly calling people and threatening them with arrest if they don’t pay a fine.

Kitsap County has reported similar instances regarding the scam, with the scammers caught on voicemail.

For some of these calls, the scammers even fool a phone’s Caller ID, identifying the call as a call from a law enforcement official.

“The King County Sheriff’s Office will never call you about warrants or demand payments over the phone,” the King County Sheriff’s Office stated. “Scammers will pose as deputies claiming you have a warrant for missing jury duty, or back taxes, and ask for credit card details or gift cards for ‘fines.'”

If you get a call like this, hang up and call your real sheriff’s office.

