SR 20 reopens but Sourdough fire remains uncontained

As of Tuesday, the Sourdough fire burning near Diablo Lake in the North Cascades has torched 1711 acres.

More than 300 firefighters are working to battle the blaze, which broke out late last month and is still 0% contained.

More than a dozen Seattle City Light employees and their families have been evacuated from a property near the Ross Lake Dam.

Due to the fire, the Diablo Dam Access Road and the road into the town of Diablo were closed on Friday, and State Route 20, also called North Cascades Highway, was closed between milepost 120 to milepost 156, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Wednesday morning, WSDOT announced that SR 20 was reopened between Newhalem and Rainy Pass. They warn that since the fire remains active the highway could be closed again at any time.

Sourdough Fire Update 8/9 AM:

🚛SR 20 is now OPEN btwn Newhalem & Rainy Pass

🏕️ @NCascadesNPS Visitor Ctr is OPEN. NPS has CLOSED camping, trailheads, etc east of Newhalem

🔥Sourdough Fire remains active & SR 20 is subject to closures

Spokesperson Margie Ferrucci says the fire threatens Diablo Dam, which provides 30-40% of Seattle’s electricity.

Crews spent the weekend protecting Diablo Dam, by removing brush near it and digging trenches around it. Most City Light workers who live and work there have been evacuated.

Hikers will also not able to access Sourdough Mountain, Diablo Lake, Big Beaver, and Little Beaver.

Crews can’t reach the fire on the ground, but three helicopters are attacking the flames from the air.

Fire crews have also “wrapped” the historic Sourdough Fire Lookout and important structures at Ross Lake. Wrapping is when firefighters cover a building in a fire resistant aluminum barrier.

The Colonial Creek campground and Ross Lake Resort both remain evacuated.