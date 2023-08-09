Close
LOCAL NEWS

SR 20 reopens but Sourdough fire remains uncontained

Aug 9, 2023, 10:57 AM | Updated: 11:10 am

sourdough fire SR 20...

A fire in Whatcom County has expanded significantly, growing from 534 acres to 2,933 acres Friday, before subsiding to 1,397 acres Sunday night. (Photo from WSDOT)

(Photo from WSDOT)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

As of Tuesday, the Sourdough fire burning near Diablo Lake in the North Cascades has torched 1711 acres.

More than 300 firefighters are working to battle the blaze, which broke out late last month and is still 0% contained.

Sourdough Fire in Whatcom County burns 1,397 acres, shuts down SR 20

More than a dozen Seattle City Light employees and their families have been evacuated from a property near the Ross Lake Dam.

Due to the fire, the Diablo Dam Access Road and the road into the town of Diablo were closed on Friday, and State Route 20, also called North Cascades Highway, was closed between milepost 120 to milepost 156, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Wednesday morning, WSDOT announced that SR 20 was reopened between Newhalem and Rainy Pass. They warn that since the fire remains active the highway could be closed again at any time.

Spokesperson Margie Ferrucci says the fire threatens Diablo Dam, which provides 30-40% of Seattle’s electricity.

Crews spent the weekend protecting Diablo Dam, by removing brush near it and digging trenches around it. Most City Light workers who live and work there have been evacuated.

Hikers will also not able to access Sourdough Mountain, Diablo Lake, Big Beaver, and Little Beaver.

Crews can’t reach the fire on the ground, but three helicopters are attacking the flames from the air.

Fire crews have also “wrapped” the historic Sourdough Fire Lookout and important structures at Ross Lake. Wrapping is when firefighters cover a building in a fire resistant aluminum barrier.

The Colonial Creek campground and Ross Lake Resort both remain evacuated.

