LOCAL NEWS

Police: Edmonds, Marysville shootings with 2 dead, 2 injured may be connected

Aug 10, 2023, 4:35 PM | Updated: 4:35 pm

Edmonds shooting home...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

One woman was killed and two relatives were hurt in a shooting at an Edmonds home this morning.

Five people were inside the home in the 16400 block of 48th Place W when the shooting happened around 7 a.m., including two children that were not hurt.

Courtney O’Keefe with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said that when police got to the scene, they found a dead woman as well as an adult man and an adult woman with gunshot wounds. The two injured people were transported to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect reportedly left the home, and a police pursuit started. He eventually tried to run on foot but was caught by police K-9 units and a police helicopter.

The suspect, a 31-year-old Marysville man, is now in custody. The suspect’s motive is unknown, and it’s unclear if he had any connection to the family.

Marysville Police believe that same man may also be connected to another murder there that happened around 4 a.m. Thursday morning. A 31-year-old man was found by officers responding to a distress call at the 2600 block of 164th Street NE in Marysville. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Contributing: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio

