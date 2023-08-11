Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Auburn will pay $5.9 million to family of man killed by police in 2019

Aug 10, 2023, 5:12 PM | Updated: 5:42 pm

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

AUBURN, Wash. — The city of Auburn has reached a five point nine million dollar settlement with the Strickland family after 26-year-old Enosa Strickland was shot and killed by police in May of 2019.

The Strickland family filed a wrongful death and civil rights suit against Officer Kenneth Lyman who shot Enosa along with the city of Auburn on April 20, 2022.

The lawsuit suggests that Officer Lyman had an extensive history of using force and was carrying an unapproved and “illegal” dagger that he later claimed Strickland had grabbed and refused to drop during a struggle.

The lawsuit alleges that the interaction between the man and the officers became strained and Lyman struck him in the face.

According to the lawsuit and the family’s attorney Edward Moore, “No warnings, admonitions or cautions were issued” before Lyman hit Strickland.

The family claimed the officers then tackled Strickland, who wound up facedown on the ground, and one minute later Lyman shot him. Strickland’s mother and father arrived four minutes later.

However, when the shooting was reviewed in 2021, Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney Adam Cornell ruled the shooting justified. After this ruling, the family filed a civil suit which went into mediation and resulted in the payout.

The city has released a statement regarding the money paid to the Strickland family.

“This settlement is not an admission of any wrongdoing on the part of the City of Auburn,” said the city of Auburn in a recent press release.

 

 

Local News

Image: A visual of the cleanup on the ramp from I-405 southbound to SR 520 westbound on Thursday, A...

Steve Coogan

Stalled vehicle blocks I-405 ramp to SR 520 in Bellevue

The I-405 southbound off-ramp to SR 520 westbound in Bellevue was blocked Thursday afternoon due to a stalled vehicle and spilled fuel.

18 hours ago

Edmonds shooting home...

L.B. Gilbert

Police: Edmonds, Marysville shootings with 2 dead, 2 injured may be connected

One woman was killed, and two relatives were hurt in a shooting at an Edmonds home this morning. Marysville Police believe the same man may also be connected to another murder there.

18 hours ago

Image: Smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in Lahaina on the Hawaii...

MyNorthwest Staff

How to help the victims of the Maui wildfire in Hawaii

Here is a compilation of resources to help those in Hawaii impacted by this devastating wildfire.

18 hours ago

Link Light Rail tracks sinking...

L.B. Gilbert

Link Light Rail sinking in SODO, Sound Transit knew about issue all of 2023

Sound Transit is suspending Link Light Rail service from SODO station to Capitol Hill station for two weeks because the ground is sinking.

18 hours ago

maui fire Lahaina...

Frank Sumrall

Washington residents, visitors change course as fire decimates parts of Maui

The fires, fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, started Tuesday and have claimed at least 36 lives, as of this reporting.

18 hours ago

perseid...

Ted Buehner

Where and when to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower

Earth’s rotation around the sun carries the planet through the Perseids during the period of about July 17 through August 24.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Auburn will pay $5.9 million to family of man killed by police in 2019