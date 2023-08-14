Close
LOCAL NEWS

Flames tower over cars in I-5 brush fire near Tacoma

Aug 13, 2023, 5:48 PM

(KIRO 7)

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Two fires lit up in Tacoma near northbound I-5 Saturday night.

A car fire spread to the brush alongside I-5 northbound near South 72nd Street in Tacoma. Soon after, another fire caught the brush along Interstate 5 near South 72nd Street.

Both fires are under control but it is not clear how much brush has been burnt.

 

