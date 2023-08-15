Close
Rantz: Innovative tips to stay cool during Seattle heat wave

Aug 14, 2023, 5:55 PM | Updated: 5:58 pm

Seattle heat wave...

A woman with a bottle of cold water, on 10 August, 2023. (Photo By Eduardo Manzana/Europa Press via Getty Images)

(Photo By Eduardo Manzana/Europa Press via Getty Images)

BY JASON RANTZ


Seattle and the surrounding area could hit the low-90s this week, a scorching heat wave by Pacific Northwest standards. But how does one stay cool? The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH culled the local television and newspaper features for the most innovative ways to stay cool. You’re welcome.

Drink water: It’s important to stay hydrated, especially when it’s hot during this Seattle heat wave.

Don’t wear heavy clothes: Leave the hoodie and sweater (you weren’t going to wear anyway, since it’s August) at home. You should wear light clothing, not heavy, because it’s hot.

Stay in air conditioning: Remember, if you have air conditioning, use it. And it’s probably too late to purchase one at your local hardware store, judging by the same TV report done multiple times during the summer with the unlikely reporter sent to random stores in Monroe, Burien, Lakewood, or Puyallup to interview the store manager explaining there have been run-on units and they can’t keep up on demand, even though they could have easily planned for this inevitable, three times a year situation where everyone shops for air conditioners en masse because it’s hot, but why would they plan by buying a few extra units that they know they’ll sell, even at a premium price, because that would be smart business practices, though perhaps wouldn’t gain the attention of the local media outlets doing the same story, with the same man-on-the-street commentary on the heat wave.

More on Seattle’s hot weather: Cliff Mass claims ‘this is the last major heat event for Puget Sound’

Stay out of the sun: When possible, stay out of direct sunlight because it’s a quick way to get hotter.

Pull down the shades: It may seem counterintuitive, but pulling down the shades on a hot day can help keep your home or apartment cooler.

Don’t leave pets/elderly in hot cars: Cracking a window won’t do much. Don’t keep pets or your elderly family in hot cars. And don’t leave the car on with the air conditioning because someone is likely to carjack you, even if occupied by a pug or grandma.

Stay cool: This is probably the most important tip during a Seattle heat wave, and it’ll keep you comfortable. Remember to stay cool.

