Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: Will WA Republicans turn a blind eye to Trump’s crimes?

Aug 15, 2023, 9:10 AM | Updated: 9:20 am

trump crimes republicans...

FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va. The federal judge overseeing the 2020 election conspiracy case against Donald Trump will hear arguments over a request by prosecutors for a protective order seeking to bar the former president from publicly disclosing evidence shared by the government. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY DAVE ROSS


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

We now have Trump’s Georgia indictment: Listing 161 overt acts committed by former President Donald Trump and his team as part of a conspiracy to keep him in office past January 20, 2021.

It took a while, but we are witnessing a historic moment: a conspiracy that Trump supporters actually do not believe in.

More from Dave Ross: A quest to save a library could be solved with compromise

Obviously, he is not guilty unless convicted. But it sets up a difficult decision for the Republican party because whether Trump is convicted or not, everybody knows what he tried to do. We saw it for ourselves.

He is the first President to set up a private organization for the purpose of keeping himself in office past the term set by the Constitution.

So even if he gets off and walks free, it doesn’t change what he did. It just means he won’t be criminally punished for it.

So when the time comes for the Presidential primary elections, what will the Secretaries of State do if Donald J. Trump is on the list?

Under the Constitution, in order to serve, a presidential candidate must have been born on American territory, be at least 35 years of age, and must never have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the Constitution of the United States.

The question is who enforces those requirements.

Presumably, if the name of a known underage candidate was submitted, the Secretaries of State would reject it.

But what if the name of a known insurrectionist was submitted?

When I asked our Secretary of State’s office whose job it is to enforce that, I got an email from spokesman Derrick Nunnally who wrote, “Political parties submit the candidate names to appear on the primary ballot … The Secretary of State has no statutory power to evaluate a candidate’s qualifications for the office, which are set in federal law.”

And sure enough: under the Revised Code of Washington, the party chair submits the names. So in the case of the State Republican Party, it’s State Representative Jim Walsh who will decide whether Donald Trump is eligible for the primary ballot in Washington.

He’s the one who will have to decide whether those 161 overt acts in furtherance of a conspiracy to violate the Constitution really happened, or can simply be ignored.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: “Step up and do something,” Spike says as Seattle’s public drug use ordinance stalls

A day before Seattle’s ordinance against public drug use is set to expire, Seattle City Council is still embroiled in debate over renewing it. “There is so much procrastination here, it’s almost magnificent to behold,” Jack Stine said on The Jack and Spike Show. “I feel like I’m watching a master at not doing their […]

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Arnies in Mukilteo is closing after 44 years. What other local haunts do you miss?

Arnies Restaurant is being sold to the Lombardi group and will close their location in Mukilteo after 44 years in business. “I think all of us have these places where we have memories,” Angela Poe Russell said on The Gee and Ursula Show. What are some favorite local haunts that you’ve seen close? Or would […]

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Do you have A/C for this heat wave? Seattle is no longer the least air conditioned region

Back from an extravagant birthday vacation (and a COVID spell) it’s Ursula Reutin! Just in time for the Seattle heat wave. Did you know that Seattle is no longer the least air conditioned city?!

2 days ago

library save compromise...

Dave Ross

Ross: A quest to save a library could be solved with compromise

The quest to save a library in Columbia County, Washington will include a referendum on whether to keep the county's only library open.

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: In search of sweet, ripe watermelons and Hermiston, Oregon!

It’s peak watermelon season, and you might have seen those stickers on certain melons at your local grocery store that say, “Grown in Hermiston, Oregon.” And then, you might have wondered, ‘Where is Hermiston, exactly?’ A ripe Hermiston watermelon is a tasty and refreshing summertime Pacific Northwest delight. Choosing a ripe watermelon involves holding it […]

5 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: ‘Suck it up, buttercup’: Gee and Angela debate when the workday begins

The discussion Friday started with talking about the case of an Amazon customer service worker who is accusing the company of failing to pay overtime wages, as reported in The Seattle Times Thursday. It quickly devolved into a debate about when the workday begins and ends. Gee Scott felt getting ready for work shouldn’t mean […]

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Ross: Will WA Republicans turn a blind eye to Trump’s crimes?