Man shot dead in Tacoma Monday night; suspect arrested

A man was shot dead on a Tacoma street Monday night, and a suspect has been arrested, police said.

Police responded to Earnest S Brazill Street near the fire station after someone called 911 Monday night. Police got there minutes later and found a man with gunshot wounds.

Medics tried to save his life, but he was declared dead at the scene.

Shortly before 8 a.m., Tacoma police officer Shelby Boyd announced that a suspect had been arrested. A man is in custody and is expected to be charged with murder.

Investigators were going in and out of a white, two-story multi-family building. It wasn’t immediately clear how the building was connected. Boyd wouldn’t discuss the building.

One neighbor said he heard about seven gunshots. He went out to see what was going on and showed police medics and a man on the ground.

“We talk and have barbecue and things,” he said. “You get desensitized, and it’s normal to hear gunshots. It sounded like a small caliber, and I hear them so often I start counting them.”

So far, we still don’t know what the motive was behind the shooting.

Tuesday morning, firefighters were spraying the road where the man’s body was lying, and there was not much police presence around.

The police investigation is ongoing.

