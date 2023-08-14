3 injured in early Sunday morning shootings in Belltown

Three people were injured Sunday morning after shots were fired in the Belltown neighborhood of Seattle.

According to Seattle Police, when officers got to Belltown around 2 a.m., they saw several people and cars driving away from two areas where shootings had happened.

One of the sites of the shooting was near 1st Avenue and Lenora Street and the other was in the 100 block of Blanchard Street.

First responders to the scene found a 26-year-old man with several gunshot wounds and took him to Harborview Medical Center. As the morning continued, officers learned of a 33-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman arriving at a nearby hospital with similar wounds.

All three victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers also found significant damage from bullet holes in cars at a nearby parking lot.

Officers say that they do not yet know what started the shooting, and if you have any information call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206)233-5000.

Seattle Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives will be leading the investigation.