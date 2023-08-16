Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Alaska Airlines flight attendants picket for fair wages in SeaTac

Aug 16, 2023, 11:25 AM

Alaska Airlines picket...

Alaska Airlines has been rank number one in Customer Service for several years. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Alaska Airlines flight attendants are demanding fair wages and say contract negotiations are taking too long.

Picketers were seen outside of Alaska Airlines headquarters on International Boulevard in SeaTac Tuesday afternoon.

Signs with slogans like “First in Passenger Satisfaction and Sixth in Pay” and “Pay Us or Chaos” were seen being carried by the group.

More Alaska Airlines news: New direct flight from Paine Field to Hawaii added

The flight attendants are currently in negotiations for a Joint Collective Bargaining Agreement (JCBA). The JCBA was ratified in April 2018 and extended in May 2021. It became amendable on Dec. 17, 2022. But the Flight Attendant Union said talks have been going on for nearly a year with little progress.

“They’re making billions of dollars, and they’re past due paying us,” said Sara Nelson, the President of the Association of Flight Attendants. “We were essential workers during the pandemic. We’re essential workers now. And we essentially need to get what we’re owed.”

Alaska Airlines said in a statement:

We remain committed to reaching an agreement on a new competitive contract that fairly compensates flight attendants … but also maintains an emphasis on productivity that is critical to the sustainability of the company’s business model.

According to the job search site Indeed, Alaska Airlines flight attendants make an average of $31 an hour but can make up to $62. That’s 20% above the national average.

The last major contract was enacted nine years ago, and flight attendants said they’ve seen very few changes since.

More Alaska Airlines news: Alaska Airlines, ZeroAvia team up to develop largest zero-emission plane

Alaska does not anticipate any flight disruptions related to the picketing. Federal law restricts most transportation workers’ ability to legally strike as long as negotiations are ongoing. Before any strike or lockout by an employer, a mediation process would have to occur.

Local News

ferguson o'reilly auto parts...

Frank Sumrall

AG Ferguson sues O’Reilly Auto Parts over alleged pregnant employee discrimination

The lawsuit asserted that it is the company's practice to unlawfully refuse pregnant workers reasonable workplace accommodations.

14 hours ago

Cinerama...

L.B. Gilbert

Funds, partnership with Cinerama passes King County Council

Legislation for the City of Seattle to partner with the Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) and support the purchase and operation of the historic Cinerama theater passed a key committee vote Wednesday.

14 hours ago

sodo shooting stolen car...

L.B. Gilbert

Police charge 18-year-old suspect with murder in SoDo rideshare shooting

Seattle police arrested an 18-year-old woman for her alleged involvement in a deadly carjacking in the SoDo neighborhood.

14 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News

City of Burien considers new controversial homeless sweeps strategy

The city of Burien could be considering hiring a private company to conduct its homeless sweeps.

14 hours ago

FILE - Melissa Erkel, a fish passage biologist with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife,...

Associated Press

Federal grants will replace tunnels beneath roads that let water pass but not fish

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced nearly $200 million in federal infrastructure grants to upgrade tunnels that carry streams beneath roads but can be deadly to fish that get stuck trying to pass through.

14 hours ago

EV stations...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle City Council approves increase of EV stations with state goals on the horizon

The legislation will now allow City Light to lease private property to install and operate city-owned public EV charging stations.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Alaska Airlines flight attendants picket for fair wages in SeaTac