LOCAL NEWS

Aloha, Paine Field: Alaska Airlines adds new direct flight to Hawaii

Jun 12, 2023, 10:53 AM

Paine Field to Hawaii...

Tourists on Waikiki Beach in Honolulu. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle’s “other airport,” Everett’s Paine Field, will soon have direct flights to Hawaii.

Alaska Airlines will add daily nonstop service between Everett and Honolulu starting Nov. 17.

Commission preparing for fallout if new WA airport location isn’t found

“For those traveling between Honolulu and Washington State, flying into Seattle/Everett will be a terrific, less congested option and a great way to access the greater Seattle area,” said Daniel Chun, the Director of Sales, Community, and Public Relations in Hawaii for Alaska Airlines. “With this new flight, we’ll fly a combined six nonstops a day to the two Seattle area airports from Oahu, providing our leisure and business travelers with a variety of flight times that work best for them.”

Paine Field offers travelers from north Seattle and Snohomish County commercial air flights throughout the western United States. However, flights out of Paine Field have been plagued with regular delays and cancellations mostly during the winter months. The weather, combined with some technical issues, has made flying out of Paine Field problematic at times. Passengers can often end up getting bused to Sea-Tac Airport. However, the terminal’s ease of use and location just 10 minutes from I-5 makes it a solid alternative to Sea-Tac.

This is Alaska Airlines’ first new route to Honolulu in more than a decade.

Special introductory fares of $149 one-way along with Mileage Plan award redemptions as low as 12,500 miles are available for a limited time.

An unexpected hard stop on 6 King County Metro bus routes

“If there’s one place our guests told us again and again that they wanted to fly to from Seattle’s northern airport, it’s beautiful Hawaii. We’ve been eager to make it happen,” said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines. “We’ve proudly served the Hawaiian Islands for more than 15 years. This new route adds Seattle/Everett to our list of West Coast gateways to Honolulu. We’ll be ready to say aloha to our guests on this new flight this fall.”

Alaska Airlines currently flies to Hawaii from Anchorage, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles, and San Diego.

