Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Commission preparing for state-wide fallout if new airport location isn’t found soon

Apr 4, 2023, 11:32 AM | Updated: 12:04 pm
airport...
A flight lands at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on March 15, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission (CACC), the organization responsible for finding a location for a new airport in western Washington, said they have not found a site without problems so far.

Chief among the issues are conflicts with military airspace.

Sea-Tac named best airport in North America by Skytrax

CACC chairman Warren Hendrickson told KIRO Newsradio if no good spot can be found, the state needs to prepare for the fallout.

“Economic impact. Jobs. Travel restrictions. Airfare pricing. Limited shipping capabilities. Are we willing to accept those consequences?” said Hendrickson.

State models and forecasts showed potentially millions of passengers might not be accommodated at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport due to a lack of capacity by 2050.

The CACC, formed in 2019, began the airport location search with 19 sites and narrowed the list down to three in 2022: Pierce County Central, Pierce County East, and Thurston County near Olympia.

New group would take a fresh look at Pierce, Thurston County airport sites

But the pushback against a new airport in Pierce County has been consistent among its residents, as a group called the Coalition Against Graham and Eatonville-Roy Airports was created last year. Last October, more than 200 residents gathered to protest against the construction of a new airport within the county.

They gathered again to protest the potential decision in January.

Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier even signed a letter telling the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) that the proposed areas couldn’t support this kind of project.

“We don’t have any major infrastructure out there,” he wrote in the letter. “We have some two-lane state highways. We don’t have any transit. So, it would require major freeways to go out there, major investment in transit to go out there.”

Commission members claimed expanding operations at Paine Field is still an option but likely won’t meet all the coming needs.

The commission also remains open to an airport in Yakima but said it’s highly unlikely anywhere in eastern Washington could effectively meet the flight needs of the western half of the state.

Diane Duthweiler contributed to this report

Local News

burns...
Sam Campbell

State starts planned burns of 2,100 acres to minimize forest fire damage

State workers are getting ready to set fire to more than 2,100 acres in Central and Eastern Washington as part of the state’s effort to mitigate wildfires.
12 hours ago
unrest...
L.B. Gilbert

Washington State Patrol monitors for unrest ahead of Trump surrender

WSP Spokesman Chris Loftis told KIRO Newsradio everything right now is "calm" as they continue to monitor intel.
12 hours ago
jayapal corporate...
L.B. Gilbert

Jayapal introduces constitutional amendment to curtail corporate power

Jayapal has introduced a Constitutional amendment that would reverse the "Citizens United" decision and ends unlimited corporate donations to politicians.
12 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Frustrations mount after Burien homeless camp relocates a block away from first location

Frustrations are mounting after some people who were living at a homeless encampment that had just been cleared outside Burien’s City Hall and Library
12 hours ago
cadf...
Frank Sumrall

Governor loses lawsuit after being accused of ‘secret negotiations’

The lawsuit claims OFM failed to provide public records in connection with the governor’s “secret negotiations" with public sector employee unions.
12 hours ago
whale...
Lisa Brooks

Gray whale carcass washed ashore, among 300+ whales unexpectedly dead

Yet another body of a gray whale has washed ashore in western Washington. The emaciated 41-foot-long marine mammal washed up on the shores of Fox Island
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Commission preparing for state-wide fallout if new airport location isn’t found soon