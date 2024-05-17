(Image courtesy of Washington State Department of Transportation/@wsdot_traffic on X)

Interstate 5 (I-5) north in Everett at US 2 is closed after an officer-involved shooting, a state law enforcement agency reported Thursday night.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) said in a statement to KIRO Newsradio that it is on the scene investigating the shooting on I-5 north near milepost 197. One man died at the scene. I-5 north remains closed while detectives investigate.

According to the SMART website, members of that law enforcement team are from “various Snohomish County law enforcement agencies and Washington State Patrol (WSP) who respond to and investigate police use of force incidents.”

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, Thursday evening I-5 north is fully blocked and is the left lane of I-5 south near Marine View Drive also is closed. The state agency has suggested that everyone avoid the area and use alternate routes.

🚨UPDATE #2: NB I-5 FULLY BLOCKED AT US 2 IN #EVERETT NB I-5 remains closed at US 2 in Everett. We’re attempting to clear traffic btwn US 2 & Marine View Dr. The left lane of SB I-5 north of Marine View Dr is also closed. There is no ETA. AVOID the area & use ALTERNATE routes. https://t.co/f3km7kRy1f pic.twitter.com/gx9uJdaWNa — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 17, 2024

Earlier Thursday, WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the freeway is “blocked due to ongoing police activity.”

She also asked “everyone to avoid the area until the incident has been resolved.”

As of now, traffic is being diverted off of I-5 and to Highway 2 and Marine View Drive.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.