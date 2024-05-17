Close
CHOKEPOINTS

I-5 north in Everett is fully blocked after an officer-involved shooting

May 16, 2024, 5:17 PM | Updated: 8:03 pm

Image: Interstate 5 North in Everett at US 2 was completely blocked due to police activity incident...

Interstate 5 North in Everett at US 2 was completely blocked due to police activity incident north of Marine View Drive during the afternoon of Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Image courtesy of Washington State Department of Transportation/@wsdot_traffic on X)

(Image courtesy of Washington State Department of Transportation/@wsdot_traffic on X)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Interstate 5 (I-5) north in Everett at US 2 is closed after an officer-involved shooting, a state law enforcement agency reported Thursday night.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) said in a statement to KIRO Newsradio that it is on the scene investigating the shooting on I-5 north near milepost 197. One man died at the scene. I-5 north remains closed while detectives investigate.

According to the SMART website, members of that law enforcement team are from “various Snohomish County law enforcement agencies and Washington State Patrol (WSP) who respond to and investigate police use of force incidents.”

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, Thursday evening I-5 north is fully blocked and is the left lane of I-5 south near Marine View Drive also is closed. The state agency has suggested that everyone avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Earlier Thursday, WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the freeway is “blocked due to ongoing police activity.”

She also asked “everyone to avoid the area until the incident has been resolved.”

As of now, traffic is being diverted off of I-5 and to Highway 2 and Marine View Drive.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

