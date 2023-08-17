Close
High-speed bullet train gets a resounding No! from KIRO Newsradio listeners

Aug 16, 2023, 5:35 PM

Micki Gamez's Profile Picture

BY MICKI GAMEZ


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

A high-speed bullet train comes at a hefty price, but is it something Washingtonians really want? We discussed it on “Seattle’s Morning News,” “The Gee & Ursula Show,” and “The Jack & Spike Show” and the text line response was overwhelming — no!

“Waste of taxpayer money to do this ‘study’ when you look at the cost,” according to one listener who responded to the KIRO Newsradio State Roofing textline. “California is still underwater on the rail project that still hasn’t been completed and cost overruns are way out of control.”

But 10 Democratic politicians who represent the state of Washington want to move forward with the a high-speed rail line between Seattle, Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, British Columbia.

According to Axios.com, Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, and 8 other Democrats signed the letter addressed to Transportation Security Pete Buttigieg and asked for about $200 million dollars in extra funds to back the rail deal, which is in the planning stages.  Washington’s government approved $150 million last year.

Republican Congressman Andrew Barkis told Axios, “It’s a waste of money.”

We reached out to Murray’s and Cantwell’s offices, as well as Barkis’ for comment and have not heard back yet.

Micki Gamez is a traffic and transportation reporter for KIRO Newsradio.

