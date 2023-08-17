Rantz: Drive-by shooting at Seattle vigil, victims uncooperative with police

Seattle suffered its 44th homicide this week after an early morning shooting Tuesday at N 103th Street and Aurora Avenue N. At a vigil the following day, there was a drive-by shooting. But no one would cooperate with Seattle police.

The shooting claimed the life of local rapper “Lavish Rich,” who was married with two children. On Tuesday, a crowd of between 35 and 40 people gathered at the site of the homicide to remember the victim. At around 10:17 p.m., an officer driving in the area heard multiple gunshots from the location of the vigil.

“After the shots were fired, the crowd scattered, and multiple vehicles fled the scene,” an officer wrote in an incident report.

Uncooperative with police after Seattle drive-by



The drive-by shooting did not injure anyone in the crowd. But none of the shooter’s potential targets would help police learn about what happened, making an investigation more difficult.

“No victims were located, and most people on scene were uncooperative with the investigation,” the officer confirmed before collecting shell casings for evidence.

It’s unclear why no one would cooperate with the police. Years of anti-police rhetoric pushed by Black Lives Matter radicals likely played a role. The demonization by the Seattle City Council also sowed distrust of the police. But if the shooter is believed to be tied to a gang, fear of retribution could have played a factor.

