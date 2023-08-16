1 dead in fatal North Seattle shooting, police investigating

The Seattle Police Department is investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in North Seattle that left a man dead.

At around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of N 104th Street and Aurora Avenue N.

Police arrived and found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Officers tried to save the man with first aid until medics from the Seattle Fire Department arrived.

The medics took the man to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, but the man died from his injuries.

Detectives are looking into the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

There is no suspect in custody.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown at this time. If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.