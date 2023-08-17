Close
LOCAL NEWS

Multi-car collision causes heavy delays on I-5 near Shoreline

Aug 17, 2023, 2:05 PM | Updated: 2:35 pm

multi-car collision...

(Photo courtesy of Jake Skorheim/KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo courtesy of Jake Skorheim/KIRO Newsradio)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A multi-car collision that left multiple vehicles overturned on Interstate 5 (I-5) North at State Route 104 Thursday afternoon has been cleared, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The agency added that there still is a large traffic backup, so people should expect delays as traffic clears. Earlier, WSDOT reported “traffic (was) backed up almost 5 miles.”

The collision blocked multiple lanes in Shoreline near the border of Mountlake Terrace. Fire, State Patrol, Shoreline Police and Incident Response were on the scene. 

Chokepoints: All lanes of I-405 will be closed between Renton and Bellevue this weekend

Crews on the scene were blocking the left two lanes and the HOV lane.

There was another accident on I-5 North causing more lane closures near Shoreline. The right lane is currently closed as crews work to remove the debris from the crash.

KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter Micki Gamez reported earlier that traffic was backed up all the way to Boeing Field, south of Seattle.

