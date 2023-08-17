Multi-car collision causes heavy delays on I-5 near Shoreline

A multi-car collision that left multiple vehicles overturned on Interstate 5 (I-5) North at State Route 104 Thursday afternoon has been cleared, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The agency added that there still is a large traffic backup, so people should expect delays as traffic clears. Earlier, WSDOT reported “traffic (was) backed up almost 5 miles.”

The collision blocked multiple lanes in Shoreline near the border of Mountlake Terrace. Fire, State Patrol, Shoreline Police and Incident Response were on the scene.

UPDATE 2: Crews on scene are now blocking the left 2 lanes and the HOV lane on NB I-5 at SR 104 in Shoreline. Expect delays and seek alternate routes if you can. https://t.co/HIb9pBaG2e pic.twitter.com/DXJ8Nb5gES — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) August 17, 2023

Crews on the scene were blocking the left two lanes and the HOV lane.

There was another accident on I-5 North causing more lane closures near Shoreline. The right lane is currently closed as crews work to remove the debris from the crash.

Update 1:39 PM : On I-5 northbound at NE 145th Ave there is a collision blocking the right lane. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) August 17, 2023

KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter Micki Gamez reported earlier that traffic was backed up all the way to Boeing Field, south of Seattle.