LOCAL NEWS

Evacuation orders roll out as the Oregon Road Fire reaches 8,282 acres

Aug 20, 2023, 11:13 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)

The Oregon Fire burning near Elk Washington has reached 8,282 acres and is causing level three “go now” evacuation orders.

The Fire began around 4 p.m. on Friday and has already devastated forest and cropland near the city of Elk Washington. The flames are moving very fast due to the high winds and dry weather as firefighters focus on protecting structures and digging fire lines.

Level three evacuations are in effect for the area east and southeast of the city. Spokane Fire says that if homeowners are not on the evacuation map but still feel threatened, then they should also leave. An evacuation center has been set up at the Riverside High School.

For map updates please visit: www.facebook.com/GEGEmergencyMgt

Local News

