LOCAL NEWS

San Juan Islands ferry resumes service Tuesday after grounding

Aug 21, 2023, 7:07 AM | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 1:56 pm

ferry aground san juan...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The inter-island San Juan ferry will start running again with a 2:15 p.m. sailing Tuesday afternoon after running aground Sunday night.

State Ferry spokesperson Ian Sterling said that the crash happened shortly after the boat left Orcas Island for Friday Harbor when the boat ran aground in Wasp Passage and punched a small hole in the hull.

“No one was hurt or anything like that, just the small hole above the water line that we’ve already patched up,” Sterling said.

Sterling said that divers also discovered damage to a propeller.

The Washington State Ferries (WSF) boat Chelan ran aground Sunday night, closing the Orcas Island terminal, putting the ship out of service, and interrupting interisland service.

WSF, part of the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), said the incident occurred around 9:35 p.m. when the ferry left Orcas Island for Friday Harbor.

According to KIRO 7 News, ferry officials called it a “soft grounding.”

There were only four passengers on board. They were given life preservers as a precaution while crew members checked the boat for possible damage.

In a statement on its Travel Alert Bulletin page Monday afternoon, WSF revealed an inspection of the Chelan revealed the vessel “sustained hull damage likely caused by shoreline impact.” It added “the boat will require towing to free up the terminal’s lone tie-up slip and create space for the incoming boat.”

Later, WSF reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, the organization is awaiting “final Coast Guard approval to tow Chelan out of Friday Harbor” Tuesday morning.

“At the same time, we’re working on crewing a replacement vessel to move north so we can resume (San Juan Islands) Interisland service by the end of the day (Tuesday),” the agency added.

The Coast Guard will work with WSF to figure out what led to the accident.

In April, the Walla Walla lost power and ran aground in Rich Passage near Bainbridge Island.

Contributing: Micki Gamez

