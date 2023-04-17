Close
LOCAL NEWS

Ferry run aground after suspected generator failure, boat refloated Sunday

Apr 17, 2023, 8:15 AM | Updated: 10:30 am

(Photo from US Coast Guard)

Washington State Ferries announced late Sunday that all passengers, crew members, and cars stuck on board the stranded ferry have been removed from the ship, and the ferry has been refloated.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon when the M/V Walla Walla ran aground in Rich Passage while en route to Seattle from Bremerton.

No reports of injuries or contamination in ferry accident

Initial indications led WSF to believe the vessel suffered a generator failure, according to Washington State Ferries. This prevented the crew from being able to steer the vessel away from their collision course with the shore.

“I was just like, this is real,” passenger Patty Kreemer told KIRO 7. “This is not a drill.”

Kreemer recounted when the Captain delivered that message to the passengers on board Saturday afternoon during the Walla Walla’s 4:15 p.m. run to Seattle. He announced the vessel had lost power and its ability to steer. Then he urged them to brace for impact.

“And then we just kind of hit at once and not very hard,” Kreemer said. “And then a few seconds later, it kind of hit. But it wasn’t like a big impact.”

All 596 passengers, 15 crew members, and 175 cars were evacuated from the ship and given free food from the galley while they were stranded. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Coast Guard was able to begin offloading people from the grounded ferry around 8:30 p.m. Saturday using Kitsap Fast Ferry vessels.

The vessel was then successfully re-floated during high tide Sunday just after midnight and brought safely to Bremerton with assistance from several tug boats.

For Sunday, April 16, WSF said the 124-vehicle M/V Issaquah replaced the M/V Walla Walla on the Seattle/Bremerton route.

KIRO 7 contributed to this report

