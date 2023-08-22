Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Lacey police search for suspect in fatal Monday shooting

Aug 22, 2023, 7:15 AM | Updated: 7:35 am

lacey police shooting suspect...

Scott Matthew Brodrick, a suspect in a shooting that left one dead in Lacey. (Photo from Lacey Police)

(Photo from Lacey Police)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Lacey Police are hunting for a suspect that they believe is involved in the death of a 43-year-old man who was killed Monday morning.

Police officers received reports of gunshots near the 5500 Block of Chelan Lane Monday around 8:50 a.m.

75-year-old woman shot in Seattle’s Rainier Valley

Once at the scene, they found a man who had been shot several times, and despite attempts to save his life the man died.

Police say that they have identified a 42-year-old male suspect named Scott Matthew Brodrick. Brodrick is almost 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He drives a Gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee Trail Hawk with the Washington License ASG4385.

Police advise the public not to approach Brodrick, saying he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

