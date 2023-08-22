Close
LOCAL NEWS

Tacoma’s T Line Hilltop extension sets mid-September opening

Aug 22, 2023, 1:56 PM

hilltop t-line extension opening...

T-Line's Hilltop extension in Tacoma (Photo from Sound Transit)

(Photo from Sound Transit)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Tacoma’s Link Light Rail is finally finishing up its extension, doubling the length of the track and opening seven new stations connecting the Hilltop neighborhood to downtown.

The 2.4-mile T Line Hilltop extension will open Saturday, Sept. 16, with trains running from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Friday; 7:20 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Related story: Local businesses hurting as Tacoma Link extension construction drags on

“Connecting more of Tacoma to our transit network, the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension represents another step toward building a truly regional rail system, giving people flexibility as they travel for work, school and everyday activities,” Sound Transit Board Chair and King County Executive Dow Constantine said.

The new T Line stations will be:

  • St. Joseph (Martin Luther King Jr. Way south of South 17th St.)
  • Hilltop District (South 11th and M.L.K. Way)
  • 6th Avenue (at M.L.K. Way)
  • Tacoma General (M.L.K Way at MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital)
  • Stadium District (North 1st St. at North G St.)
  • South 4th (at South Stadium Way)
  • Old City Hall Station (Commerce St. north of South 7th St.)

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the new Hilltop District station with remarks by elected officials and community leaders.

“The opening of the T-Link Hilltop extension marks the first of a series of light rail openings scheduled over the next several years that will connect more people within their local communities and the greater Puget Sound region,” Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm said. “Sound Transit is proud of and thankful for the local teamwork and regional partnerships that continuously collaborate to build and operate our regional mobility network.”

Sound Transit warns that residents in the Stadium and Hilltop areas should stay alert and be aware of the regular trains now traversing the neighborhood.

T-Line schedule information, updates and routes can be found on the Sound Transit website here.

