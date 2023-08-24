Snoqualmie Police look for man last seen at Little Si 9 days ago

The Snoqualmie Police Department is searching for a man who went missing on August 15 after he was last seen hiking near Little Si.

Mohamed E. Ibrahim was first reported missing to Bellevue police when he did not come home from a club meeting at Bellevue College.

Related news: Hawaii officials urge families of people missing after deadly fires to give DNA samples

Police have determined that Ibrahim did not attend the club meeting in person, rather, he attended virtually while hiking Little Si in the area of North Bend.

On Friday, August 18, the King County Sheriff’s Office sent a helicopter to perform a search in the area where Ibrahim went missing but could not find him.

King County Search and Rescue crews also searched on the ground near the Little Si Hiking area.

Using cellphone data, police have narrowed down a 300-meter area by Snoqualmie Valley Trail near I-90 milepost 32 as Ibrahim’s last location before his phone battery ran out.

Ibrahim is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, is clean-shaven, and has scars on his eyebrows. He was last seen possibly wearing a green hoodie, gray pants, and dark-colored shoes.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Ibrahim in the Little Si Hiking area or near the Snoqualmie Valley Trail to contact the Snoqualmie Police Department.