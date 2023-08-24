Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Snoqualmie Police look for man last seen at Little Si 9 days ago

Aug 24, 2023, 9:02 AM

(Photo from Snoqualmie Police Department)...

(Photo from Snoqualmie Police Department)

(Photo from Snoqualmie Police Department)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Snoqualmie Police Department is searching for a man who went missing on August 15 after he was last seen hiking near Little Si.

Mohamed E. Ibrahim was first reported missing to Bellevue police when he did not come home from a club meeting at Bellevue College.

Related news: Hawaii officials urge families of people missing after deadly fires to give DNA samples

Police have determined that Ibrahim did not attend the club meeting in person, rather, he attended virtually while hiking Little Si in the area of North Bend.

On Friday, August 18, the King County Sheriff’s Office sent a helicopter to perform a search in the area where Ibrahim went missing but could not find him.

King County Search and Rescue crews also searched on the ground near the Little Si Hiking area.

Using cellphone data, police have narrowed down a 300-meter area by Snoqualmie Valley Trail near I-90 milepost 32 as Ibrahim’s last location before his phone battery ran out.

Ibrahim is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, is clean-shaven, and has scars on his eyebrows. He was last seen possibly wearing a green hoodie, gray pants, and dark-colored shoes.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Ibrahim in the Little Si Hiking area or near the Snoqualmie Valley Trail to contact the Snoqualmie Police Department.

Local News

coast guard ammonia ship...

L.B. Gilbert

Ship leaking ammonia in Tacoma waterway has history of violations

The Washington Department of Ecology reports the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) is working to neutralize an ammonia leak on a ship in Tacoma.

9 hours ago

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Novemb...

Associated Press

Trial for suspect in Idaho student stabbings postponed after right to speedy trial waived

The trial for a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death late last year will not happen as scheduled on Oct. 2.

9 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

SPD body cam video captures bizarre incident while responding to home break-in

Police body cam video captured a scary and bizarre incident for one Seattle family. A man allegedly broke into their home in broad daylight on Friday and started chugging gasoline.

9 hours ago

FILE- The U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington, June 6, 2019. U.S. government of...

Associated Press

Founders of crypto mixer sanctioned in WA after US cracks down

U.S. government officials on Wednesday started cracking down on the co-founders of the virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash, just days after a federal judge decided that the government had the authority to sanction them.

9 hours ago

Image: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy talk at the same time durin...

Associated Press

Ramaswamy takes center stage, other key moments from 1st GOP presidential debate

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis showed up to the debate Wednesday. But he was largely overshadowed by political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy.

1 day ago

DSHS treatment...

Frank Sumrall

22 WA counties sue DSHS over refusal to provide behavioral health services

The DSHS is facing a lawsuit over the department’s decision to stop providing treatment for people in need when exiting the criminal legal system.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Snoqualmie Police look for man last seen at Little Si 9 days ago