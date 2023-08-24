Sound Transit to vote on East Link starter line opening spring 2024

The Sound Transit Board is set to vote Thursday on a proposal that would launch the East Link light rail starter line next year.

While work continues on the light rail extension that will cross Lake Washington and connect Seattle to the Eastside, this proposal would open limited service.

District 6 King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci originally proposed the idea last year, saying that the Eastside-only service would be important in connecting major population areas east of Lake Washington and utilizing tracks that are ready to be used.

Sound Transit’s System Expansion committee unanimously approved the starter line in a meeting Aug. 10. They also approved the opening of the Lynnwood Link Extension opening in the fall of 2024 and the full East Link Extension and Downtown Redmond Link Extension opening in 2025. All these decisions are subject to approval by the full board.

The East Link light rail was originally scheduled to fully open in mid-2023, but construction issues on the Interstate 90 (I-90) bridge have delayed the project.

If the starter line is approved, riders would be able to travel between South Bellevue and Redmond, with a total of eight stops. Once construction is done on the connection over Lake Washington, the route will ultimately connect Seattle with stations on Mercer Island, in Bellevue, and the Overlake/Redmond areas.

Sound Transit Board’s System Expansion Committee was informed of the delay in a meeting in August 2022, with problems like complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, the concrete workers’ strike, and unexpected problems with the mortar pads, rebar, and fasteners.

Construction issues along the I-90 segment of the East Link alignment are expected to delay the full project opening into 2025.

Daily ridership, including the downtown Redmond extension, is projected to be between 43,000 and 52,000 passengers by 2026.

The vote is happening at 1:30 p.m., and the public can either attend the meeting at Union Station or digitally here.

If approved by Sound Transit, the Eastside Starter line could be open to the public in March of next year.