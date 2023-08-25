Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Burbank: Refocusing your wedding to not care what others think

Aug 25, 2023, 2:43 PM | Updated: 3:30 pm

KIRO Newsradio staff's Profile Picture

BY DAVID BURBANK, KIRO NEWSRADIO


Here for what's next

Together in holy matrimony. The bells mean one thing: Exactly one week from tomorrow, I am going to be a married man.

It has been a long road to get to this wedding and an expensive one to boot. Why is there so much societal pressure surrounding weddings? Everything having to do with a wedding is more expensive and more difficult. And every person you deal with during a wedding planning process is more difficult as well.

More from David Burbank: Do finders-keepers rules apply to adults?

I can’t tell you how many times my wife-to-be and I found ourselves saying, ‘How about we just forget the wedding and get eloped?’

That’s not an uncommon sentiment, from what we’ve heard. Feels like so much of wedding planning is not thinking about what will be fun for you, the ones actually getting married, and instead what’s going to be fun for our guests.

You begin to cater so much to what others will think of the event you forget to think about what you are going to enjoy during your wedding. So what do you enjoy about your own wedding? What’s the most important part?

I’m not talking about the obvious thing, the love surrounding the joining of two families, I’m talking about the material stuff. What makes a wedding fun?

As the youngest of seven siblings, I’ve been to countless weddings throughout my life. And what always stood out to me was the music, I always paid special attention to the music choices that each of my siblings made for their weddings.

What songs did they choose? What songs emit joy? What songs emit love? What songs really get the people going? I’ve been thinking about the music at my wedding for most of my life.

I’ve been compiling a playlist in my head for years, adding songs and deleting songs. But there’s one song that always made the cut for me.

Something about this one just fills up my heart with joy. You best believe when this song comes on at the wedding, I’m going to be on the dance floor with my beloved, forcing her to groove with me.

It’s going to be embarrassing, seeing as neither of us has much of a sense of rhythm, but I don’t care. It’s our wedding day, after all, and our guests can judge me if they want.

People say that your wedding day flies by too quickly to really enjoy it, but I do want to enjoy it.

So I want to hear from you. What do you remember most about your wedding day? Was it the setting? The food? The dancing? Let me know on our text line at (888) 973-5476.

Friday’s guest commentary is from KIRO Newsradio Producer David Burbank, filling in for Dave Ross.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5-9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

Tacoma crime homicide...

Bill Kaczaraba

Gee and Ursula: Solving the problem of kids and crime will take many solutions

With an epidemic of crime continuing across the region, there is an upsurge of kids being involved in violence. The hosts feel like we all have a role to play.

16 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: When do you call in sick?

There are a few dates when we all seem to conveniently get sick. Statistically speaking. And apparently, August 24th is one of them. Are you out sick today? And would you like to guess the number one ‘sickness’ excuse people offer their bosses? Don’t miss a minute of The John Curley and Shari Elliker Show, […]

16 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Gee offers wedding advice for our producer, and his thoughts on Donald Trump’s mugshot

Gee Scott gives producer David Burbank some sound wedding advice. But Colleen O’Brien points out, is it sexist? Then, he comments on the release of Donald Trump’s mugshot. Because it didn’t land how he thought it would. Tune in to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien, every weekday morning from 5am-9am on […]

16 hours ago

GOP Debate...

Bill Kaczaraba

‘Cringe’ GOP debate brings ‘sad people’ to the stage in Milwaukee

The Republican presidential candidates fought over abortion rights, U.S. support for Ukraine and the experience the job requires.

16 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Jake Skorheim discovered a cool trick with an apple

Jake Skorheim wants you all to get to know him a little bit better! There’s this silly thing he does with his kids when he’s making them breakfast. Come along and check it out. Jake Skorheim is the newest host of KIRO Nights! Tune in live or subscribe to the KIRO Nights podcast to listen […]

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Scenarios: Can I work two full-time remote jobs at competing companies?

“I just started doing this three months ago, and so far, so good, but it’s getting sticky,” says an anonymous writer on The Gee and Ursula Show. On today’s Scenario, can this person work two full-time remote jobs at competing companies? Chef says absolutely. Ursula says absolutely NOT. Subscribe to the podcast so you’ll never […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Burbank: Refocusing your wedding to not care what others think