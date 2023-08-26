Close
LOCAL NEWS

Man who allegedly locked Seattle woman in cinderblock cell attempts jail escape

Aug 25, 2023, 6:21 PM

Exterior of Jackson County Jail (Photo courtesy of Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo courtesy of Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

BY KATE STONE


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

An Oregon man tried to escape from custody this week, according to local authorities, as he faces charges of kidnapping a woman in Seattle and locking her in a cinderblock cell.

The suspect, Negasi Zuberi, was discovered trying to break through the window of his jail cell at Jackson County Jail in Medford, Oregon, Tuesday afternoon after a Jackson County Maintenance worker outside the building heard a suspicious noise from inside one of the cells. The jail’s exterior windows are made of reinforced glass, so Zuberi was only able to damage the interior layer of the window.

More on woman kidnapped, locked in cinderblock cell: FBI looks for more possible victims after victim escapes

While searching the cell further, deputies found an improvised tool that was suspected to have been used to damage the window.

Zuberi, 29, is being held on federal charges after investigators claimed he kidnapped a woman off Aurora Avenue in Seattle, sexually assaulted her, then drove her to his home in southern Oregon and locked her in a cinderblock cell.

The woman managed to break free and run for help. Investigators believe there are more victims.

More on Washington crime: Gee and Ursula claim solving the problem of kids and crime will take many solutions

Zuberi is being held until his next court date in October. In addition to crimes he has already been accused of, Zuberi now faces additional charges of second-degree attempted escape and first-degree disorderly conduct. He has been moved into a hard cell with no exterior windows.

