Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

A little kitten leads to a big lottery win for a Tacoma man

Aug 26, 2023, 12:00 PM

Image: Tacoma postal worker Joseph Waldherr, right, won over $717,000 in Washington's Lottery in 20...

Tacoma postal worker Joseph Waldherr, right, won over $717,000 in Washington's Lottery in 2023 right after he found a small kitten at work. (Photo: KIRO 7)

(Photo: KIRO 7)

MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN AND KATE STONE


The team that brings you MyNorthwest

A little lost kitten led to a big lottery win for Tacoma postal worker.

As Washington’s Lottery explained in a press statement Thursday, the story began when Joseph Waldherr got to work one day and heard a cat meowing. Initially, he couldn’t find the animal.

The next day, after he heard the meowing again, he found and rescued the kitten from the small space it was trapped in. Waldherr put his new little friend in the pocket of his sweatshirt, where it slept for the rest of his shift.

A history of big money: What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

Feeling lucky about his feline find, the lottery said Waldherr decided at the end of his day to stop at his local convenience store to buy a $1 Hit 5 ticket from Washington’s Lottery.

Days later, he scanned the ticket on his phone, looked up the winning numbers online and discovered he won $717,500.

According to Washington’s Lottery, Waldherr plans to save some of his winnings while also helping his parents with their home so they can continue with their retirement. He also plans to make donations to several charities.

“My wife and I have everything we need,” he said. “We just want to help others.”

Looking back: Lynnwood couple thinks they won $360 in lottery. It was $360,000.

The couple said they kept the kitten and named her “Peaches” because of her peach-colored cheeks.

“(Waldherr) and his wife decided they had to keep the kitten because it was their good luck charm,” Kristi Weeks, Washington’s Lottery’s director of legal services, said, according to KIRO Newsradio.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor for MyNorthwest.com. Kate Stone is a reporter for KIRO Newsradio.

Local News

private eye investigator...

Frank Sumrall

Jake Skorheim once walked away from becoming a PI. Here’s why.

"'If you want to make that money back, I know a private eye and he is always looking for help,'" Jake Skorheim said.

12 hours ago

Image: his undated photo provided by the FBI's Portland Field Office shows Negasi Zuberi....

Kate Stone

Man who allegedly locked Seattle woman in cinderblock cell attempts jail escape

Negasi Zuberi was discovered trying to break through the window of his jail cell at Jackson County Jail Tuesday in Medford, Oregon.

2 days ago

food killer...

Micki Gamez

Gamez: The scariest movie now is about a hidden killer, the food we eat

The scariest film out right now is on Netflix. "Poisoned" highlights food-borne illnesses and how deadly food can be if not handled with care.

2 days ago

Tokitae celebration life...

Heather Bosch

Celebration of life for Tokitae to take place in Friday Harbor

Plans are underway to honor the Pacific Northwest Orca Tokitae, who lived for decades at the Miami Seaquarium before dying last week.

2 days ago

Image: Firefighters put out a vehicle fire on Interstate I-405 in Kirkland on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023...

Steve Coogan

Vehicle fire on I-405 in Kirkland cleared after backing up traffic for nearly 5 miles

The Washington State Department of Transportation noted Friday afternoon the traffic is backed up about five miles.

2 days ago

FILE - The SpaceX headquarters is seen, May 25, 2012, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Thursday, Aug. 24, 20...

Associated Press

Correction: SpaceX-Discrimination Lawsuit story

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued SpaceX, the rocket company founded and run by Elon Musk, for alleged hiring discrimination against refugees and people seeking or already granted asylum.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

A little kitten leads to a big lottery win for a Tacoma man