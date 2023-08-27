Close
LOCAL NEWS

Second lawsuit filed against Tacoma Frugals after Listeria outbreak kills 3

Aug 27, 2023, 9:09 AM

(KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY JUILA DALLAS, KIRO 7 NEWS


A second lawsuit has been filed against Frugals in Tacoma after three people died and three others were hospitalized after drinking the restaurant’s milkshakes.

According to court documents, Chong Garbino had just gone through cancer treatment and had a compromised immune system when she drank a milkshake from Frugals on June 6. She was hospitalized on June 12 and discharged on June 18. Garbino was then placed on a 24-hour IV stip until July 25. After testing, it was revealed that she had Listeria.

Garbino is suing Frugals for medical expenses and emotional distress.

The widow of Charles Roberson, who allegedly died from drinking a Frugals milkshake, also filed a lawsuit. She would like the restaurant to pay for damages for wrongful death and legal fees.

Officials said Frugal’s machines were likely not cleaned properly.

On Tuesday, Frugals sent this statement:

We are heartbroken and deeply regret any harm our actions could have caused. Food and customer safety has always been our highest priority. We will continue to fully cooperate with and support this ongoing investigation.  We are committed to taking any actions necessary to prevent anything like this from happening ever again.



