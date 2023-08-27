Second lawsuit filed against Tacoma Frugals after Listeria outbreak kills 3

A second lawsuit has been filed against Frugals in Tacoma after three people died and three others were hospitalized after drinking the restaurant’s milkshakes.

According to court documents, Chong Garbino had just gone through cancer treatment and had a compromised immune system when she drank a milkshake from Frugals on June 6. She was hospitalized on June 12 and discharged on June 18. Garbino was then placed on a 24-hour IV stip until July 25. After testing, it was revealed that she had Listeria.

Garbino is suing Frugals for medical expenses and emotional distress.