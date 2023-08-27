Second lawsuit filed against Tacoma Frugals after Listeria outbreak kills 3
Aug 27, 2023, 9:09 AM
(KIRO 7)
The widow of Charles Roberson, who allegedly died from drinking a Frugals milkshake, also filed a lawsuit. She would like the restaurant to pay for damages for wrongful death and legal fees.
Officials said Frugal’s machines were likely not cleaned properly.
On Tuesday, Frugals sent this statement:
We are heartbroken and deeply regret any harm our actions could have caused. Food and customer safety has always been our highest priority. We will continue to fully cooperate with and support this ongoing investigation. We are committed to taking any actions necessary to prevent anything like this from happening ever again.