Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

40+ fires at Rainier, Gifford Pinchot Forest sparked by lightning

Aug 28, 2023, 7:34 AM | Updated: 8:42 am

(Photo from the U.S. Forest Service)

(Photo from the U.S. Forest Service)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Lightning strikes have sparked a series of new wildfires in Mount Rainier National Park and Gifford Pinchot National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Officials say most of the fires are relatively small and were started by lightning strikes Friday morning.

More wildfire news: Red Flag Warning for thunderstorms, wildfire risk in Cascades

At Gifford Pinchot forest, there have been 45 fires started by lightning strikes over the weekend as the Complex Incident Management Team works to manage the fires.

The most serious fires are the South Fork and Grassy Mountain fires burning in the Cowlitz Valley Ranger District and Snagtooth Mountain Fire near Mount St. Helens.

South Fork Fire is now 15+ acres in size, and the Grassy Mountain Fire is estimated to be at least six acres. Several other unnamed fires have also grown to 15- 20 acres in size. The Snagtooth Mountain Fire is now estimated to be over 200 acres in size.

Overnight Sunday, an infrared flight mapped the fire perimeters and hot spots across the forest, providing fire managers with valuable information.


On Mt. Rainier, the Tacoma News Tribune reports a 25-person crew is working to put out one of the fires to make sure it doesn’t threaten Longmire Lodge, a couple of miles away.

That fire is burning about 1,200 feet north of Nisqually Road, between Kautz Creek and the Twin Firs Trailhead, which is now closed.

Aircraft were deployed on Saturday, dropping water on the blaze as ground crews worked to get the fire under control.

The Mt. Rainier fire is not currently endangering any park infrastructure or people. Visitors to the park are instructed not to stop between Kautz Creek and the Twin Firs trailhead as firefighters work in the area.

Mount Rainier National Park has an active fire ban at their campgrounds due to the warm, dry conditions of the past summer.

Due to the large number of fires started and the dynamic situation, forest users are being encouraged by the U.S. Forest Service to avoid the parks and consider alternative plans until more fire containment is achieved.

Governor Jay Inslee posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, talking about the fires and how, inorder to preserve the forests from these fires steps will need to be taken to combat climate change.

“These forests have been hit by lightning for thousands of years and have been healthy,” said Gov. Inslee. “But now, the climates changing dramatically, it’s becoming, it’s becoming hotter, we’re getting more wind.”

Local News

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

State Department of Health urges blood donations to avoid summer shortage

The Washington State Department of Health says that if more people don’t donate blood there might be a shortage this summer.

9 hours ago

Utility poles stand in Lahaina on the island of Maui, Hawaii, Aug. 16, 2023. When the winds of Hurr...

Associated Press

Bare electrical wire and poles in need of replacement on Maui were little match for strong winds

In the first moments of the Maui fires, when high winds brought down power poles, slapping electrified wires to the dry grass below, there was a reason the flames erupted all at once in long, neat rows

9 hours ago

Tribe...

Brittany Toolis, KIRO 7 News

‘She came home not physically but spiritually’: Orca Tokitae’s death sends powerful message

Southern Resident Orca Tokitae’s tragic ending is still sending ripples of grief to those who followed her story.

1 day ago

Water...

Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

City of Port Angeles asking residents to conserve water after major leak found

As of Sunday, The City of Port Angeles is asking its residents to conserve water after a significant leak was found on a 24-inch water main.

1 day ago

Stephanie Freels, with husband Graham, poses for a photo after giving birth to quintuplets in Phoen...

Balin Overstolz McNair, KTAR News

‘I carried all five of those!’: Bellingham mom gives birth to quintuplets

A Washington mother who gave birth to five newborn babies in Phoenix in June is set to return home this week.

1 day ago

Listeria shakes...

Juila Dallas, KIRO 7 News

Second lawsuit filed against Tacoma Frugals after Listeria outbreak kills 3

A second lawsuit has been filed against Frugals in Tacoma after three people died and three others were hospitalized after drinking the restaurant’s milkshakes.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

40+ fires at Rainier, Gifford Pinchot Forest sparked by lightning