Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

SR 20 closed again as Sourdough, Blue Lake fires keep burning

Aug 28, 2023, 10:59 AM

SR 20 fire...

(Photo from WSDOT)

(Photo from WSDOT)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has reclosed State Route 20 (SR 20), also called the North Cascades Highway, as the Sourdough and Blue Lake fires continue to burn.

WSDOT announced the closure Saturday saying the highway was closed from milepost 120 in Newhalem to milepost 170 west of Winthrop. The closure comes after the highway was reopened Tuesday. Sections of SR 20 have been closed off and on since Aug. 4.

More on the Sourdough fire: Sourdough fire to burn ‘many more weeks’

The Sourdough Fire has burned 6,171 acres and is 25% contained as of Monday morning. The fire started in late July after a lightning strike. The Blue Lake Fire has burned 688 acres and is 37% contained.

According to the National Park Service, a timeframe of when SR 20 can be reopened “remains uncertain.”

WSDOT said on X, formerly known as Twitter, cross-state traffic is still open on Interstate 90 and U.S. Route 2, but drivers should expect heavy delays due to the traffic.

Local News

tukwila mall fight...

L.B. Gilbert

Tukwila police respond to fight, reported gunfire at Southcenter Mall

One person was detained at Southcenter Mall in Tukwila Sunday night after several police agencies responded to a large fight.

11 hours ago

Rainier Gifford Pinchot Forest fires...

L.B. Gilbert

40+ fires at Rainier, Gifford Pinchot Forest sparked by lightning

Lightning strikes have sparked a series of new wildfires in Mount Rainier National Park and Gifford Pinchot National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

11 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

State Department of Health urges blood donations to avoid summer shortage

The Washington State Department of Health says that if more people don’t donate blood there might be a shortage this summer.

11 hours ago

Utility poles stand in Lahaina on the island of Maui, Hawaii, Aug. 16, 2023. When the winds of Hurr...

Associated Press

Bare electrical wire and poles in need of replacement on Maui were little match for strong winds

In the first moments of the Maui fires, when high winds brought down power poles, slapping electrified wires to the dry grass below, there was a reason the flames erupted all at once in long, neat rows

11 hours ago

Tribe...

Brittany Toolis, KIRO 7 News

‘She came home not physically but spiritually’: Orca Tokitae’s death sends powerful message

Southern Resident Orca Tokitae’s tragic ending is still sending ripples of grief to those who followed her story.

1 day ago

Water...

Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

City of Port Angeles asking residents to conserve water after major leak found

As of Sunday, The City of Port Angeles is asking its residents to conserve water after a significant leak was found on a 24-inch water main.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

SR 20 closed again as Sourdough, Blue Lake fires keep burning