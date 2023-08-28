SR 20 closed again as Sourdough, Blue Lake fires keep burning

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has reclosed State Route 20 (SR 20), also called the North Cascades Highway, as the Sourdough and Blue Lake fires continue to burn.

WSDOT announced the closure Saturday saying the highway was closed from milepost 120 in Newhalem to milepost 170 west of Winthrop. The closure comes after the highway was reopened Tuesday. Sections of SR 20 have been closed off and on since Aug. 4.

The Sourdough Fire has burned 6,171 acres and is 25% contained as of Monday morning. The fire started in late July after a lightning strike. The Blue Lake Fire has burned 688 acres and is 37% contained.

According to the National Park Service, a timeframe of when SR 20 can be reopened “remains uncertain.”

WSDOT said on X, formerly known as Twitter, cross-state traffic is still open on Interstate 90 and U.S. Route 2, but drivers should expect heavy delays due to the traffic.

